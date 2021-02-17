IPL 2021: KXIP Change Name To Punjab Kings, Fans React With Comical Memes Online

In spite of having a few impressive seasons in the competition, the Punjab-based franchise of the Indian Premier League have failed to lay their hands on the coveted championship trophy. The side had an underwhelming run last year as well, where they failed to finish in the top four after the group stage. In an attempt to turn their fortunes around, they have introduced a major change in their team name. However, social media was flooded with memes minutes after Kings XI Punjab rechristened themselves into Punjab Kings.

KXIP new name: Team to enter IPL 2021 as Punjab Kings

The KL Rahul-led team managed to only win six of their 14 matches in the 13th edition of the cash-rich league. While they will be keen to sign prominent T20 stalwarts in the upcoming auction, they have also decided to enter the competition in a new avatar. The same has been communicated and approved by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as well.

In the past, the league's Delhi-based franchise had also resorted to a similar move when they repositioned themselves as the Delhi Capitals from the Delhi Daredevils. While the team ultimately broke the jinx and entered their maiden IPL Final last year, Punjab also will be hoping for a similar miraculous turnaround in the forthcoming edition.

KXIP new name: Netizens share hilarious memes

Don’t keep Punjab kings as new name please it’s sound ridiculous I mean pk ho kyA ??🤦🏻🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/HCPw4lftT9 — Ifatehsandhu (@Ifatehsandhu1) February 17, 2021

Kings XI Punjab renamed to Punjab Kings https://t.co/eWdJxh2F4O — ritesh (@riteshbswl) February 17, 2021

KXIP news: KXIP new logo announcement

The franchise in an official release pointed out that the new logo will maintain the legacy through their motif, lion. However, the renewed identity will signify the spirit of Punjab. It was also stated that the roaring lion monogram has been simplified in order to help it fit in confined spaces, while also adding a modern appeal overall. The Kings XI Punjab brand will be re-launched with a fresh logo and a new name ahead of the IPL 2021 auction.

IPL auction date and time information

The BCCI had announced on January 27 that the forthcoming IPL 2021 auction will take place in Chennai. The IPL auction date and time was confirmed on the Indian Premier League's social media account. The event will take place on February 18. According to the Star Sports Network, the live telecast of the program will begin at 2 PM (IST) while the auction will begin from 3 PM (IST) onwards.

