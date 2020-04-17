Graeme Smith Named Cricket South Africa's New Permanent Director Until March 2022

Cricket News

Former South African skipper Graeme Smith has been named as Cricket South Africa's permanent director for a two-year period on Friday

Written By Koushik Narayanan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Graeme Smith

Former South African skipper Graeme Smith has been named as Cricket South Africa's permanent director for a two-year period on Friday. The Proteas stalwart will serve as a director until April 2022. Earlier, Smith had assumed an interim role following a rejig of the Cricket South Africa administration following which Mark Boucher was roped in as the coach.  

READ | Shoaib Akhtar Reveals Matthew Hayden's 'C-grade Actor' Comment Nearly Got Them To Blows

Graeme Smith named CSA's permanent director

READ | Harbhajan Singh Engages Twitterati With Intriguing 'Guess The Cricketers' Quiz

'Smith has made a huge impact'  

“Graeme has made a huge impact with his energy, expertise, hard work ethic and characteristic determination and passion he has brought to the position during the six months he has served in an acting capacity,” commented CSA Acting Chief Executive Dr. Jacques Faul.

READ | MS Dhoni The Toughest To Bowl To In IPL: Corey Anderson Recalls 2018 CSK Vs RCB Game 

“Although there is certainly a great deal of work to be done, as reflected by the performances of our various national teams, he has certainly put our cricket on an upward trajectory that provides light at the end of the tunnel.

READ | No Point Discussing IPL In Sri Lanka Right Now, Top BCCI Official

Image credits: Twitter / @OfficialCSA

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories