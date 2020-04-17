Graeme Smith Named Cricket South Africa's New Permanent Director Until March 2022

Former South African skipper Graeme Smith has been named as Cricket South Africa's permanent director for a two-year period on Friday. The Proteas stalwart will serve as a director until April 2022. Earlier, Smith had assumed an interim role following a rejig of the Cricket South Africa administration following which Mark Boucher was roped in as the coach.

READ | Shoaib Akhtar Reveals Matthew Hayden's 'C-grade Actor' Comment Nearly Got Them To Blows

Graeme Smith named CSA's permanent director

#CSAnews CSA today announced the appointment of @GraemeSmith49 as its Director of Cricket in a e-press conference.

More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/yrfQrrHpt1 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) April 17, 2020

@GraemeSmith49 will initially serve a two-year term as the new CSA Director of Cricket until the end of March 2022. Read more here: https://t.co/1AdAUw3TgX pic.twitter.com/yuSvHPsCZn — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) April 17, 2020

READ | Harbhajan Singh Engages Twitterati With Intriguing 'Guess The Cricketers' Quiz

'Smith has made a huge impact'

“Graeme has made a huge impact with his energy, expertise, hard work ethic and characteristic determination and passion he has brought to the position during the six months he has served in an acting capacity,” commented CSA Acting Chief Executive Dr. Jacques Faul.

READ | MS Dhoni The Toughest To Bowl To In IPL: Corey Anderson Recalls 2018 CSK Vs RCB Game

“Although there is certainly a great deal of work to be done, as reflected by the performances of our various national teams, he has certainly put our cricket on an upward trajectory that provides light at the end of the tunnel.

READ | No Point Discussing IPL In Sri Lanka Right Now, Top BCCI Official

Image credits: Twitter / @OfficialCSA