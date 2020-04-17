Harbhajan Singh Engages Twitterati With Intriguing 'Guess The Cricketers' Quiz

India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh recently received a lot of criticism from fans for supporting former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi’s foundation for helping those affected by coronavirus in Pakistan. Now that the entire episode has settled down, the cricketer recently took to Twitter and posted a tweet asking fans to guess the names of the cricketers in that cutout.

Friends can u guess these cricketers ?? Let’s see who gets it right pic.twitter.com/F125vEMBuG — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 16, 2020

Harbhajan Singh tweets picture of legendary cricketers

On Tuesday, Harbhajan Singh posted a cutout of former cricketers asking fans if they can guess the name of the cricketers. The fans were quick to respond to Harbhajan Singh's tweet and posted the right answers. Harbhajan Singh, in his reply, asked fans to check as to how many of them got the right answers.

Fans react to Harbhajan Singh tweet

The 1st one is really so hillarous 😂😂 Its like Jumping with a Rod — SUMEET KUMAR (@sumeetkumar2524) April 17, 2020

Very boring Tweet... — Thalakesavan (@Thalakesavan6) April 17, 2020

Jao na paaji. Afridi ko donation do. Twitter world fir le lega. — Aryan Soni (@s_sanatani) April 17, 2020

IPL 2020: Harbhajan Singh ready to play without crowds during India lockdown

Recently, Harbhajan Singh had said that he was ready to play the IPL behind closed doors if the tournament does take place. While talking to Star Sports, Harbhajan Singh had said that spectators are important during the IPL, but if the situation arises, he won't mind playing without them. He added that as a player he won't get the vibe, but this will ensure that every fan will get to watch IPL on their TV.

BCCI suspends IPL 2020 due to the India lockdown

On Thursday, the BCCI formally suspended the 13th edition of the IPL until further notice due to the India lockdown as coronavirus cases in India kept on increasing. The IPL 2020 tournament, which was scheduled to start on March 29, was shifted to April 15 due to the first phase of India lockdown, but after the India lockdown was extended till May 3, the board decided to suspend the event.