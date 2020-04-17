Graeme Smith Net Worth, Salary And New Post As South Africa's Head Of Cricket

Former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith had an exceptional career while rерrеѕеntіng thе Ѕоuth Аfrісаn сrісkеt tеаm. Graeme Smith was named as leader of the national side at the age of 22, making him соuntrу’ѕ уоungеѕt сарtаіn. Smith took over the captaincy from Ѕhаun Роllосk after South Africa's infamous, early exit from the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup on home soil.

Also Read: Graeme Smith Insists Quinton De Kock Won't Be Named South Africa's Test Captain

Graeme Smith net worth

Following his retirement, Graeme Smith has worked primarily as a broadcaster. He also took up a corporate job and was officially employed by financial services company Momentum, which has been the sponsor of South Africa's ODI and women's team. According to SA Promo Magazine, the Graeme Smith net worth figure stood at over $20 million as of May 2019, making him the second richest athlete in South Africa after his former teammate, Jacques Kallis.

Also Read: Rahul Dravid Is The Best I Have Ever Competed Against: Graeme Swann Lauds Ex-India Captain

Graeme Smith IPL salary

The Graeme Smith net worth figure also includes the amount he earned from playing five seasons of IPL (2008-2012) cricket. In those five IPL seasons, he played for Rajasthan Royals for the first three seasons. Smith also won the inaugural IPL title with Rajasthan Royals in the 2008 season. Graeme Smith was brought by the Rajasthan Royals for his base price of $250,000. His final two seasons saw him play for now dysfunctional Pune Warriors India, The Pune side had signed up Graeme Smith for $500,000 in the IPL 2011 auction.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Urges Fans To Follow Social Distancing Through This Short RCB Video: Watch

Graeme Smith appointed as Cricket South Africa's permanent director

On Friday, Graeme Smith was appointed as Cricket South Africa’s permanent Director of Cricket for a two-year term, a post which he was holding on an interim basis since December 2019. He will be serving as the national side's head until April 2022. Graeme Smith represented South Africa in 117 Tests, 197 One Day Internationals and 33 T20Is. After South Africa's ouster from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 quarter-finals, Smith resigned as the ODI captain and was succeeded by AB de Villiers. He continued to play till 2014 before calling time on his career.

Also Read: Shikhar Dhawan Comically Dances On 'Daddy Cool' With Son Zoravar; Watch Video

Disclaimer: The above Graeme Smith net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.