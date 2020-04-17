Virat Kohli Urges Fans To Follow Social Distancing Through This Short RCB Video: Watch

The decision to suspend the Indian Premier League (IPL) was taken by BCCI officials recently. Indian cricketers have advocated the need to practice social distancing and follow government protocols in order to curb the spread of coronavirus across the country. India and RCB skipper Virat Kohli featured in a video recently as he asked fans to remain indoors until asked to do otherwise.

Also Read | MS Dhoni the toughest to bowl to in IPL: Corey Anderson recalls 2018 CSK vs RCB game

India lockdown: BCCI decides to suspend IPL 2020 until further notice

BCCI decides to suspend IPL indefinitely. Read more about it now! 👇https://t.co/3e9d9Cjajv — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 16, 2020

Also Read | RCB coach Simon Katich says the team will be happy if IPL 2020 hosted abroad, here's why

Virat Kohli urges fans to follow social distancing through this RCB video: Watch

We salute all the frontline heroes and YOU for Playing Bold in the fight against COVID-19. Take social distancing seriously. #StayHomeSaveLives #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/NuzK1rdY9P — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 17, 2020

Also Read | IPL postponed: Twitterati reacts comically to news as tournament likely to begin on Apr 15

In the RCB video which was shared on his official Twitter handle, Virat Kohli has specially thanked healthcare professionals for their relentless work on the frontline in the war against COVID-19. The 105-second video features RCB players Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Moeen Ali, Navdeep Saini and other RCB stars. The message being propagated in the video is 'you stay in and stay not out' as the tagline.

The video concludes with the message “RCB salutes all the frontline heroes and you for playing bold in the fight against COVID-19. Take social distancing seriously, stay home, stay safe. Play Bold.”

Also Read | Will IPL 2020 take place in Sri Lanka? BCCI could be looking at 2009, 2014 repeat

India lockdown: Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma issue social distancing plea to citizens

Also Read | IPL 2020: Brendon McCullum decodes MAJOR difference between CSK and RCB in book excerpt