Virat Kohli, Ben Stokes Nearly Get Into FIGHT; Umpire Intervenes In Sledging War: WATCH

Indian captain Virat Kohli and England all-rounder Ben Stokes are among the most animated cricketers in the world. The two players don't shy away from having a go at their opponents and are often seen engaged in a war of words. However, on Day 1 of the India vs England 4th Test, things heated up as it was Kohli and Stokes who were involved in a fiery verbal skirmish.

India vs England live: Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes involved in fiery war of words

It all happened in the 13th over when Mohammed Siraj bowled a bouncer to Ben Stokes and stared at the batsman. In response, Stokes said a few words but Siraj refrained from responding. However, Kohli wasn't going to let Stokes get away with it as he furiously approached him and what followed was a fiery exchange of words. Things got a little intense which resulted in umpires Nitin Menon and Virender Sharma's intervention to separate the two.

One of the things you'll love about Virat Kohli. He'll always come in defence of his team members. pic.twitter.com/4Tkm2d5aEA — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 4, 2021

The incident didn't end there as Kohli once again had a go at Stokes while the Englishman was on his way back to the crease. Umpire Virender Sharma once again had to step in cool things down. Moments after the Kohli-Stokes incident, Siraj got into a verbal exchange with the all-rounder after he edged a couple of balls that went to the boundary.

Notably, this is not the first time in the series that Kohli has been animated on the field. On Day 2 of the second India vs England Test, England captain Joe Root was reprieved off R Ashwin's bowling when he was trapped dead in front of the wicket. Kohli used the DRS but the decision favoured Root because of the umpire's call.

The England skipper lived to see another day as the umpire had originally adjudged him not out. As soon as the third umpire gave the verdict, an infuriated Kohli walked down to Menon and expressed his displeasure over the decision. The dynamic batsman was seething as he was seen engaged in a furious chat with the umpire.

India vs England live score update

Having won the toss, England skipper Joe Root decided to bat first. India made one change as Mohammed Siraj replaced Jasprit Bumrah whereas England made two changes with Dom Bess and Dan Lawrence replacing Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad. At the time of publishing this article, England's scoreboard read 74/3 at Lunch on Day 1 with openers Crawley (9), Sibley (2) and Root (5) back in the hut. Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes are at the crease batting on 28 and 24 respectively. The hosts will look to cash in on the early breakthroughs and restrict England to a low score while the visitors will look to take advantage of the toss and post a big total.

SOURCE: FOX CRICKET (FROM BCCI)

