GRD Vs FCS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Live

Grenadines Divers (GRD) will take on Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS ) in the eight-match of the Vincy Premier T10 League on Sunday, May 24. The two teams will lock horns at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent and the match will be played at 8 pm IST. Fans can play the GRD vs FCS Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the GRD vs FCS Dream11 prediction, GRD vs FCS Dream11 top picks and GRD vs FCS Dream11 team.

GRD vs FCS Dream11 team

GRD vs SPB Dream11 team: Grenadines Divers playing 11

Anson Latchman (Wicketkeeper), Shem Browne, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Asif Hooper, Razine Browne, Richie Richards, Tijorn Pope, Obed McCoy, Geron Wyllie, Braxie Browne.

GRD vs FCS Dream11 team: Fort Charlotte Strikers playing 11

Renrick Williams (Wicketkeeper), Ronald Scott, Gidron Pope, Olanzo Bellingy, Keron Cottoy, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Rasheed Frederick, Kenroy Williams, Ray Jordan.

GRD vs FCS Dream11 top picks

Captain options – Romano Pierre, Obed McCoy, Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope

Vice-captain options – Razine Browne, Asif Hooper, Renrick Williams

🏆VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE 🏆



T10 COMPETITION FIXTURE

22nd MAY - 31st MAY 2020



🗒️ SCHEDULE 👍

🏟️ Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent.#VincyPremierLeague #VPLT10 pic.twitter.com/Z8VQOlSr0D — VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE (VPL T10 ) (@VPLT10) May 18, 2020

GRD vs FCS Dream11 team: Full squads

GRD vs FCS Dream11 prediction: Grenadine Divers squad

Obed McCoy, Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Ajex Samuel, Romano Pierre

GRD vs FCS Dream11 prediction: Fort Charlotte Strikers squad

Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Chelson Stowe, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Kenroy Williams.

GRD vs FCS Dream11 prediction: GRD vs SPB Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Renrick Williams

Batsmen: Shem Browne, Romano Pierre, Ronald Scott, Gidron Pope, Keron Cottoy (Captain)

All Rounders: Sealroy Williams

Bowlers: Kirton Lavia, Geron Wyllie (Vice-Captain), Obed McCoy, Ray Jordan

GRD vs FCS Dream11 prediction

As per our GRD vs FCS Dream11 prediction, Grenadine Divers are the favourites to win this match.

Note: The GRD vs FCS Dream11 prediction, GRD vs FCS Dream11 top picks and GRD vs FCS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The GRD vs FCS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.