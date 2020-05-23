DVE Vs LSH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Live

The fourth match of the ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League will be played between Dark View Explorers (DVE) and La Soufriere Hikers (LSH). The DVE vs LSH live match will be played at the Arnos Valley Sporting Complex in Kingstown. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled to be played on Saturday, May 23 and will start at 6 pm IST. Here is our DVE vs LSH Dream11 team and DVE vs LSH Dream11 prediction that will give you an idea of DVE vs LSH Dream11 top picks.

Also Read | BO Vs BN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Nicaragua Basketball League Live Info

DVE vs LSH Dream11 prediction and preview

The ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 is the first-ever edition of the tournament. Six teams are participating in the event that will run from May 22 till May 31. The upcoming DVE vs LSH live match is the first of the triple-header scheduled for Sunday, May 23 at the venue.

🏆VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE 🏆



T10 COMPETITION FIXTURE

22nd MAY - 31st MAY 2020



🗒️ SCHEDULE 👍

🏟️ Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent.#VincyPremierLeague #VPLT10 pic.twitter.com/Z8VQOlSr0D — VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE (VPL T10 ) (@VPLT10) May 18, 2020

Also Read | NEM Vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Belarusian Premier League Live Info

DVE vs LSH Dream11 prediction: DVE vs LSH Dream11 team from squads

DVE vs LSH Dream11 prediction: DVE squad

Deron Greaves, Kensley Joseph, Lindon James (c and wk), Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Kody Horne, Kemron Strough, Denson Hoyte, Ojay Matthews, Javid Williams.

DVE vs LSH Dream11 prediction: LSH squad

Salvan Brown, Desron Maloney (c), Dillon Douglas, Dean Browne, Othneil Lewis, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Kenson Dalzell, Casmus Hackshaw, Jeremy Haywood, Tilran Harry, Camano Cain, Kimson Dalzell.

Also Read | SMO Vs DIN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Belarusian Premier League Live Info

DVE vs LSH Dream11 prediction: DVE vs LSH Dream11 team

Here is the DVE vs LSH Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points:

Wicketkeeper – Lindon James (vc)

All-rounders – Shammon Hooper, Dean Browne, Kensley Joseph, Sealron Williaams

Batsmen – Desron Maloney (c), Dillon Douglas, Deron Greaves

Bowlers – Davian Barnum, Othneil Lewis, Darius Martin

DVE vs LSH Dream11 prediction

DVE start off as favourites to win the match as per our DVE vs LSH prediction and DVE vs LSH Dream11 team.

DVE vs LSH Dream11 Prediction: DVE vs LSH live streaming

The DVE vs LSH live streaming can be found on Dream11’s FanCode app. For DVE vs LSH live scores, fans can visit the Twitter page of the tournament. There is no DVE vs LHS live telecast in India.

Please note that the above DVE vs LSH Dream11 prediction, DVE vs LSH Dream11 team and DVE vs LSH Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The DVE vs LSH Dream11 team and DVE vs LSH Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | TB Vs YD Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Super Basketball League Live