DVE Vs LSH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Live

The fourth match of the ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League will be played between Dark View Explorers (DVE) and La Soufriere Hikers (LSH). The DVE vs LSH live match will be played at the Arnos Valley Sporting Complex in Kingstown. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled to be played on Saturday, May 23 and will start at 6 pm IST. Here is our DVE vs LSH Dream11 team and DVE vs LSH Dream11 prediction that will give you an idea of DVE vs LSH Dream11 top picks.
The ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 is the first-ever edition of the tournament. Six teams are participating in the event that will run from May 22 till May 31. The upcoming DVE vs LSH live match is the first of the triple-header scheduled for Sunday, May 23 at the venue.
🏆VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE 🏆— VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE (VPL T10 ) (@VPLT10) May 18, 2020
T10 COMPETITION FIXTURE
22nd MAY - 31st MAY 2020
🗒️ SCHEDULE 👍
🏟️ Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent.#VincyPremierLeague #VPLT10 pic.twitter.com/Z8VQOlSr0D
Deron Greaves, Kensley Joseph, Lindon James (c and wk), Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Kody Horne, Kemron Strough, Denson Hoyte, Ojay Matthews, Javid Williams.
Salvan Brown, Desron Maloney (c), Dillon Douglas, Dean Browne, Othneil Lewis, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Kenson Dalzell, Casmus Hackshaw, Jeremy Haywood, Tilran Harry, Camano Cain, Kimson Dalzell.
Wicketkeeper – Lindon James (vc)
All-rounders – Shammon Hooper, Dean Browne, Kensley Joseph, Sealron Williaams
Batsmen – Desron Maloney (c), Dillon Douglas, Deron Greaves
Bowlers – Davian Barnum, Othneil Lewis, Darius Martin
DVE start off as favourites to win the match as per our DVE vs LSH prediction and DVE vs LSH Dream11 team.
The DVE vs LSH live streaming can be found on Dream11’s FanCode app. For DVE vs LSH live scores, fans can visit the Twitter page of the tournament. There is no DVE vs LHS live telecast in India.
