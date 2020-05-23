FCS Vs SPB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Live

Quick links:
The fifth match of the ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will be played between Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) and Salt Pond Breakers (SPB). The FCS vs SPB live match will be played at the Arnos Valley Sporting Complex in Kingstown. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled to be played on Saturday, May 23 and will start at 8 pm IST. Here is our FCS vs SPB Dream11 team and FCS vs SPB Dream11 prediction that will give you an idea of FCS vs SPB Dream11 top picks.
The ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 is the first-ever edition of the tournament. Six teams are participating in the event that will run from May 22 till May 31. The upcoming FCS vs SPB live match is the second of the triple-header scheduled for Sunday, May 23 at the venue.
🏆VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE 🏆— VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE (VPL T10 ) (@VPLT10) May 18, 2020
T10 COMPETITION FIXTURE
22nd MAY - 31st MAY 2020
🗒️ SCHEDULE 👍
🏟️ Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent.#VincyPremierLeague #VPLT10 pic.twitter.com/Z8VQOlSr0D
Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Chelson Stowe, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Kenroy Williams.
Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benninton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Christoy John, Kevin Peters, Urnel Thomas.
Wicketkeeper – Seon Sween
All-rounders – Sealroy Williams
Batsmen – Sunil Ambris, Donwell Hector, Rickford Walker, Gidron Pope, Renrick Williams, Ronald Scott
Bowlers – Chelson Stowe, Wesrick Strough, Delorn Johnson
FCS start off as favourites to win the match.
The FCS vs SPB live streaming can be found on Dream11’s FanCode app. For FCS vs SPB live scores, fans can visit the Twitter page of the tournament. There is no FCS vs SPB live telecast in India.
