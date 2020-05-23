FCS Vs SPB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Live

The fifth match of the ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will be played between Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) and Salt Pond Breakers (SPB). The FCS vs SPB live match will be played at the Arnos Valley Sporting Complex in Kingstown. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled to be played on Saturday, May 23 and will start at 8 pm IST. Here is our FCS vs SPB Dream11 team and FCS vs SPB Dream11 prediction that will give you an idea of FCS vs SPB Dream11 top picks.

FCS vs SPB Dream11 prediction and preview

The ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 is the first-ever edition of the tournament. Six teams are participating in the event that will run from May 22 till May 31. The upcoming FCS vs SPB live match is the second of the triple-header scheduled for Sunday, May 23 at the venue.

FCS vs SPB Dream11 prediction: FCS vs SPB Dream11 team from squads

FCS vs SPB Dream11 prediction: FCS squad

Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Chelson Stowe, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Kenroy Williams.

FCS vs SPB Dream11 prediction: SPB squad

Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benninton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Christoy John, Kevin Peters, Urnel Thomas.

FCS vs SPB Dream11 prediction: FCS vs SPB Dream11 team

Here is the FCS vs SPB Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points:

Wicketkeeper – Seon Sween

All-rounders – Sealroy Williams

Batsmen – Sunil Ambris, Donwell Hector, Rickford Walker, Gidron Pope, Renrick Williams, Ronald Scott

Bowlers – Chelson Stowe, Wesrick Strough, Delorn Johnson

FCS vs SPB Dream11 prediction: FCS vs SPB match prediction

FCS start off as favourites to win the match.

FCS vs SPB Dream11 prediction: FCS vs SPB live streaming

The FCS vs SPB live streaming can be found on Dream11’s FanCode app. For FCS vs SPB live scores, fans can visit the Twitter page of the tournament. There is no FCS vs SPB live telecast in India.

Please note that the above FCS vs SPB Dream11 prediction, FCS vs SPB Dream11 team and FCS vs SPB Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The FCS vs SPB Dream11 team and FCS vs SPB Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

