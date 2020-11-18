GRD Vs LSH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier League T10 Match Preview

The Grenadines Divers will lock horns with the La Soufriere Hikers in the 24th match of the Vincy Premier League T10 2020. The GRD vs LSH match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm on Wednesday, November 18 from the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent. Here is our GRD vs LSH Dream11 prediction, GRD vs LSH Dream11 team and GRD vs LSH Dream11 top picks.

GRD vs LSH live Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The Grenadines Divers and the La Soufriere Hikers both had amazing runs in the last season of the Vincy Premier League T10. The Divers finished in third place after a tough series while the Hikers ended up as the runner ups after going down by 19 runs to the Salt Pond Breakers. This year, both teams will have to fight for the last spot in the top 4, with today's match deciding who will make space for whom. The Salt Pond Breakers, Botanic Garden Rangers and Dark View Explorers have all made it to the finals.

The Divers lost their last match against the Hikers after the Hikers chased down their total of 75 in just 8.4 overs They are currently at the second-last place on the table, preceded by the Hikers at the fourth place. The Divers will come into this match on a three-match losing streak. Meanwhile, the Hikers lost their last game against the Salt Pond Breakers by 17 runs and will hope to stop this losing run on Wednesday.

GRD vs LSH playing 11 prediction

Grenadines Divers predicted playing XI - Shem Browne, Asif Hopper, Kadir Nedd, Tyrone Theophile, Obed McCoy, Kevin Abraham, Wayne Harper, Razine Browne, Braxie Browne, Geron Wyllie, Romario Grant

La Soufriere Hikers predicted playing XI - Salvan Browne, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Kavem Hodge, Benniton Stapleton, Othneil Lewis, Anson Latchman, Casmus Hackshaw, Rayan Williams, Tilron Harry, Jeremy Haywood

GRD vs LSH Key Players

Grenadines Divers - Asif Hopper, Tyrone Theophile, Shem Browne, Kevin Abraham, Geron Wyllie

La Soufriere Hikers - Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Browne, Kavem Hodge, Desron Maloney

GRD vs LSH Dream11 team

Wicket Keeper - Wayne Harper

Batsmen - Tyrone Theophile, Desron Maloney, Salvan Browne

All Rounder - Asif Hooper, Kavem Hodge, Dillon Douglas

Bowler - Kevin Abraham, Othneil Lewis, Geron Wyllie, Obed McCoy

GRD vs LSH Dream11 prediction

According to our GRD vs LSH match prediction, the La Soufriere Hikers will win this match.

Note: The GRD vs LSH Dream11 prediction and GRD vs LSH Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The GRD vs LSH Dream11 team and GRD vs LSH Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

