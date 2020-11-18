Virat Kohli Reveals Quarantine Moments From Australia Ahead Of Massive Tour; See Pictures

Indian captain Virat Kohli is in Australia along with the entire team where the two sides will lock horns across formats. India's tour will get underway on November 27 when the two teams will battle it out in a three-match ODI series. The first ODI will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Virat Kohli reveals quarantine routine ahead of India vs Australia 2020 series

Indian players are currently serving the mandatory 14-day quarantine period, however, Cricket Australia has arranged for the outdoor training of the visitors. It seems like Kohli is enjoying the quarantine period after a two-month-long and gruelling Dream11 IPL 2020. The right-hander recently took to Instagram and revealed details about his quarantine schedule.

Kohli uploaded a selfie where he is seen wearing a comfortable white T-shirt and red shorts. The Indian skipper also has his laptop with him as he looks set to watch a series. Kohli captioned the photo, "Quarantine diaries. Un-ironed T-shirt, comfortable couch and a good series to watch".

The India vs Australia 2020 tour which is set to get underway on Friday, November 27 is one of the most anticipated cricketing events of the years. India will kick off their tour to Australia with a three-match ODI series starting on Friday, 27 November, followed by as many T20Is and four Tests. The T20Is will be played in Canberra (4 December) and Sydney (6, 8 December). Kohli will captain India in the limited-overs series (ODI & T20I), as well as, the first of four Tests.

The right-handed batsman won't be a part of the India squad for Australia 2020 for the last three Tests against Australia as the BCCI has granted him paternity leave. Anushka and Virat expecting their first child in January 2021.

Virat Kohli stats

The Virat Kohli stats and numbers against the Aussies are staggering in Tests, as well as, ODIs. The 31-year old has played 19 Tests vs Australia, having scored 1604 runs at a stunning average of 48.60 to go with seven hundreds and four fifties. As far as ODIs are concerned, the Indian captain has scored 1910 runs in 40 games at a blistering average of 54.57 with the help of eight fifties and as many hundreds.

India squad for Australia 2020

Team India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (Vice-Captain and WK), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.

Team India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (Vice-Captain & WK), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper).

Team India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj.

SOURCE: VIRAT KOHLI INSTAGRAM

