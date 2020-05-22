GRD Vs SPB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Live Game Info

Grenadines Divers will take on Salt Pond Breakers in the inaugural match of the Vincy Premier T10 League on Friday, May 22. The two teams will lock horns at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent and the match will be played at 6:00 pm IST. Fans can play the GRD vs SPB Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the GRD vs SPB Dream11 prediction, the GRD vs SPB Dream11 top picks and GRD vs SPB Dream11 team.

GRD vs SPB Dream11 preview

St Vincent and the Grenadines will be the first Caribbean Islands to see cricketing action during the COVID-19 pandemic. The first-ever Vincy Premier League T10 competition is a 10-day tournament where six franchises will compete to win the inaugural tournament. The tournament will be played from May 22 to May 31.

GRD vs SPB Dream11 team

GRD vs SPB Dream11 team: Grenadines Divers playing 11

Anson Latchman (Wicketkeeper), Shem Browne, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Asif Hooper, Razine Browne, Richie Richards, Tijorn Pope, Obed McCoy, Geron Wyllie, Braxie Browne.

Stuck in quarantine? Stay entertained with action from the highly anticipated VPL T10 tournament.#VincyPremierLeague pic.twitter.com/mQM87bHvYJ — VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE (VPL T10 ) (@VPLT10) May 22, 2020

GRD vs SPB Dream11 team: Salt Pond Breakers playing 11

Seon Sween (wk), Sunil Ambris, Rickford Walker, Kadir Nedd, Christroy John, Jeremy Layne, Urnel Thomas, Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Wesrick Strough, Benniton Stapleton.

GRD vs SPB Dream11 top picks

Captain options – Romano Pierre, Obed McCoy, Sunil Ambris, Rickford Walker

Vice-captain options – Razine Browne, Asif Hooper, Jeremy Layne, Seon Sween

GRD vs SPB Dream11 Squads

GRD vs SPB Dream11 prediction: Grenadine Divers squad

Obed McCoy, Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Ajex Samuel, Romano Pierre

GRD vs SPB Dream11 prediction: Salt Pond Breakers squad

Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Benninton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Kevin Peters, Christoy John, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Urnel Thomas

GRD vs SPB Dream11 prediction: GRD vs SPB Dream11 team

GRD vs SPB Dream11 prediction

As per our GRD vs SPB Dream11 prediction, Grenadines Divers are the favourites to win the match.

Note: The GRD vs SPB Dream11 prediction, GRD vs SPB Dream11 top picks and GRD vs SPB Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The GRD vs SPB Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

