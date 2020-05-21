Yuvraj Singh Gets A Witty Suggestion From Fan To Solve India's Batting Problems

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh is making most of his spare time while most of the world is under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2011 World-cup winning player shared an interesting post on Instagram of one of his fans suggesting a solution to end India's batting problems. The fan can be seen holding a board while providing three solutions to overcome them. The board read "Call Yuvi, WhatsApp Yuvi and Wait for Yuvi jr,".

Yuvraj Singh liked the photo so much that he went ahead to upload it on his Instagram story. The 38-year-old also added a laughing emoticon in the story. The fan's wit might be born out of Yuvraj recently criticizing the Indian selectors and team management too frequently, especially MSK Prasad and Virat Kohli for India's 2019 World Cup semi-final exit. The selectors not going ahead with Ambati Rayudu baffled not just Yuvraj, but many like Gautam Gambhir as well. Yuvraj also took a subtle dig at Ravi Shastri over the side's coaching setup as he called for the youngsters to be handled with lot of encouragement rather than insecurity for losing their place in the team and not performing in crunch situations.

Yuvraj Singh's Instagram story

India lockdown: Yuvraj Singh's "Keep It Up" challenge

Yuvraj Singh retired from international cricket in 2019 after a glorious career of 17 years. Yuvraj Singh can be seen indulging in several activities during the India lockdown. The left-handed all-rounder recently started a "Keep It Up" challenge on social media. In the "Keep It Up" challenge, a player has to bounce the ball on the side of his bat. Yuvraj Singh further nominated his former Indian teammates Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Harbhajan Singh to take up the challenge. The challenge went viral on social media as many other cricketers also took part in it.

Sachin Tendulkar's "Keep It Up" challenge

Yuvraj Singh recently went live on Instagram with former English captain Kevin Pietersen. Both the players talked about the time when Kevin Pietersen called Yuvraj Singh a pie chucker for his balling action. "My email address still has the word ''pie chucker'' in it, I laughed so much when you described me as a pie chucker for my bowling style. I made an email id and included the word pie chucker in that and it is my favourite email address. Sometimes, even my friends go like, hey how are you pie chucker," added Yuvraj Singh.

