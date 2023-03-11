Gujarat Giants Vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming: How To Watch WPL Match On TV & Online?

Gujarat Giants will face Delhi Capitals in the ninth match of the Women's Premier League 2023 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Gujarat at one is coming off a 11 run victory over the Royal Challengers Bangalore, whereas on the other end Delhi Capitals lost their last encounter against Mumbai Indians.

Gujarat Giants at one end are at the number four position in the points table whereas Delhi Capitals are placed at number 2 when they received their first loss in the Women's Premier League against Mumbai Indians in the last match.

At one end Gujarat will be high on confidence after winning their last encounter vs the Royal Challengers Bangalore whereas Meg Lanning led Delhi Capitals will have to work on a few issues after losing to Mumbai Indians.

Where is the Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals match being held?

The ninth match of the WPL 2023 between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals is scheduled to be played at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

When will the Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals match begin?

The ninth match of the WPL 2023 between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals is slated to begin at 7:30 PM IST on Friday, March 11.

How to watch the live telecast of WPL 2023 in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the live telecast of WPL 2023 can tune in to the Sports 18 Network, which has broadcasting rights for the tournament in India.

How to watch the live streaming of WPL 2023 in India?

Fans wanting to watch the live streaming of WPL 2023 in India can visit the JioCinema app or website. The streaming will be free to watch for everyone.

How to watch WPL 2023 live in the UK?

For fans in the United Kingdom, the live telecast of WPL 2023 will be available on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event at 2 PM BST.

How to watch WPL 2023 live in Australia?

For fans in Australia, the live telecast of WPL 2023 will be available on Fox Sports at 1:00 AM AEST.

How to watch WPL 2023 live in the US?

For fans in the United States, the live telecast of WPL 2023 will be available on Willow TV at 9 AM EST.