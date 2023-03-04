Gujarat Giants WPL 2023 Squad And Schedule: Full Player List- Everything To Know About GG

Quick links:
The inaugural season of WPL will commence today. A total of 5 teams will feature in the tournament and one of them is Gujarat Giants. Owned by the Adani Group, the team has a packed squad filled with match-winners, and experienced management staff has been put to force to bolster the performance of the squad. As the tournament is about to script history let's pay heed to this outfit from West India.
With the much-awaited Women's Premier League set to start today, let's take a look at the squad and schedule of Gujarat Giants. Gujarat Giants will start the proceedings of the tournament along with Mumbai Indians at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.
Here's the 18-member squad of Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner (All-Rounder) Beth Mooney (Batter) - Captain(WK) Sophie Dunkley (Batter) Anna Sutherland (All-Rounder) Harleen Deol (All-Rounder) Deandra Dottin (All-Rounder) Sneh Rana (All-Rounder) - Vice Captain S Meghana (Batter) Georgia Wareham (All-Rounder) Mansi Joshi (All-Rounder) D Hemalatha (All-Rounder) Monica Patel (Bowler) Tanuja Kanwer (All-Rounder) Sushma Verma (Batter) Hurley Gala (All-Rounder) Ashwani Kumari (All-Rounder) Parunika Sisodia (Bowler) Shabnam Shakil (Bowler)
Gujarat Gianats captain: Beth Mooney
Gujarat Giants coach: Rachael Haynes
Gujarat Giants batting coach: Tushar Arothe
Gujarat Giants bowling coach: Nooshin Al Khadeer
Gujarat Giants fielding coach: Gavan Twining
Team Mentor: Mithali Raj
March 4: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, DY Patil Stadium at 7:30 PM
March 5: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, DY Patil Stadium at 7:30 PM
March 8: Gujarat Giants vs RCB, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai at 7:30 PM
March 11: Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, DY Patil Stadium at 7:30 PM
March 14: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Brabourne Stadium at 7:30 PM
March 16: Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai at 3:30 PM
March 18: Gujarat Giants vs RCB, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai at 7:30 PM
March 20: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai at 3:30 PM