HACKED: Massive Setback For IPL Franchise, YouTube Account Compromised

IPL 2023: The Indian Premier League is rated to be one of the toughest T20 league in the whole world and with the 16th edition of the tournament just a few days away the excitement for the upcoming season is increasing day by day. All the IPL franchises have started their preparations for the upcoming tournament and the players have also started to join the team's training camps.

Sunrisers Hyderabad recently unveiled their jersey for the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League and uploaded a video on YouTube. Sunrisers have not done well in the last two editions Indian Premier League. Since 2020 that haven't qualified for the playoffs of the marquee tournament. Sunrisers Hyderabad will be taking on Rajasthan Royals in their first encounter of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Ahead of the season, a huge setback has also come to notice for an Indian Premier League franchise. Sunrisers Hyderabad's YouTube account has been hacked . When we look at Sunrisers Hyderabad's YouTube page we can notic some random videos which are related to crypto investments, gameplays, and also hacks of different computer softwares.

Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 squad:

Aiden Markram (c), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh

As far as the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League is concerned, the opening encounter of the tournament will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad between the four-time champions Chennai Super Kings and the reigning champions Gujarat Titans. The Indian Premier League's 16th edition is set to be very special as it will once again return to its home and away matches format as it used to be till 2019 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament either used to be held in selected venues (cluster-caravan format) or in the UAE.