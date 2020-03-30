Neil Wagner Copies Kane Williamson By Giving Dog Catches At Home; Watch Video

As the threat of coronavirus continues to halt worldwide cricketing activities, cricketers are finding new and innovative ways to deal with boredom during their break from the game. While some are resorting to social media presence, others are finding new hobbies or are simply engaging themselves playing indoor cricket. New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner also seem to have found a way to deal with the break from international cricket as he joins his captain Kane Williamson in playing indoor cricket with his pet dog.

Neil Wagner copies Kane Williamson in adorable indoor cricket video amidst coronavirus crisis

Neil Wagner recently took to Instagram and uploaded a video of himself playing cricket with his dog Blake. In the hilarious video, Wagner throws the ball towards his dog which the dog skilfully catches. Earlier, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson also tried the same with his pet dog in a playful video.

Neil Wagner Instagram video, watch

Kane Williamson Instagram video, watch

New Zealand cricket scheduled presence in IPL 2020 before coronavirus

The ongoing coronavirus crisis also forced the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to postpone the highly-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season. IPL 2020 was originally slated to commence on March 29 but the tournament is expected to face further delays going ahead due to the coronavirus lockdown across India. Several top New Zealand cricket stars like Kane Williamson, Lockie Ferguson and Mitchell McClenaghan were scheduled to join their respective franchises in the upcoming season.

Image credits: Neil Wagner Instagram