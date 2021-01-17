'Half Indian Team Better Than Fully-fit Aus': Akhtar Lauds Men In Blue's Gabba Fightback

Impressed with India's resilient fight against Australia despite being dealt with several injuries, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has showered praise on the visitor's ability to punch above their weight. The former Pakistan cricketer, who had also praised India after the MCG victory, said that the entire Indian team has been ruled out with injuries and are playing with 'kids'. He added that if the Men in Blue managed to bag a victory with this team then it would be the most significant win in the history of cricket.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Akhtar remarked, "Most of their players are injured but this is the beauty of the Indian team that despite all the setbacks, they are playing with kids who never would have thought in their wildest of dream that they'll have to play against Australia in such a scenario. With Australia coming with full strength and India stopping their onslaught, I’d believe that this half Indian team is better than fully-fit Australia."

Moreover, he praised the 'character' shown by the Indian team despite losing its main players. “With so many injuries, only two big-name players are left - Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane. Inexperienced Indian players are up against a ball of fire but they are making sure that Australia is being tested," he said. Akhtar also stated that a lot depends on Rohit Sharma adding that if the opener manages to score a double hundred, then the match would be in India's pockets.

India dealt with injury blows

India's Test series began with Mohammed Shami's injury in the first game at Adelaide after which Umesh Yadav was ruled out of the series post the Boxing Day Test. The Men in Blue, who were already without the services of Ishant Sharma and Bhuvenshwar Kumar, then lost Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari after their heroics at the SCG. In the third Test, Ravindra Jadeja also sustained an injury and was consequently ruled out for six weeks. Prior to Jadeja, KL Rahul had to fly back home due to a wrist injury. Team India is also without skipper Virat Kohli, who returned back home after the first Test for the birth of his child. As a result, the Indian playing XI fielded at Brisbane for the final battle had bagged less wickets in Tests than Steve Smith who has 13 in his bag.

India bowled out for 336 at the Gabba

Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers for Australia on Day three at the Gabba as he bagged a fifer, helping the hosts bowl out a dangerous India for 336 runs. A spectacular and resilient knock from Washington Sundar along with Shardul Thakur propelled India to falling just 33 runs short of taking the lead in the first innings of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy decider. Debutant Washington Sundar carried on with the onslaught after Shardul Thakur's departure and was dismissed by Starc for 62 runs after having faced 144 deliveries and smashing seven fours and a six. Hazlewood, who already had three wickets in his bag from the first two sessions, dismissed Navdeep Saini after which a clean bowled that dismissed Siraj.

India lost the big wicket of skipper Ajinkya Rahane to a poor shot just before lunch as they reached 161 for four on the third day of the series-deciding fourth Test against Australia here on Sunday. This was after Mitchell Starc induced a thick edge off Rahane for Matthew Wade to complete a comfortable catch in the slip cordon after the India captain had got away with similar shots twice in the first hour of play. The visitors started with their overnight pair of Rahane (37) and Cheteshwar Pujara (25) adding 43 runs before the latter fell to anear unplayable delivery by Josh Hazlewood in only his second over of the day.

