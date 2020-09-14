HAM Vs KET Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live Game Info

Hampshire (HAM) is all set to take on Kent (KET) in the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 this week. The match between the two teams will be played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Monday, September 14 at 6:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our HAM vs KET match prediction, HAM vs KET Dream11 team and the probable HAM vs KET playing 11.

HAM vs KET live: HAM vs KET Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the teams are currently placed at a slight gap from each other on the points table but come into the match after losing their respective previous matches. Hampshire are currently placed 5th in the South Group from the 6 matches and come into the match after a loss to Middlesex by 19 runs in their previous encounter. A win against Kent will help them move up the points table. Skipper Daniel Bell-Drummond is the leading run-getter for the side and the team would be hoping for their skipper to lead them from the front once again.

On the other, Kent are placed third on the points table and were beaten by table-toppers Sussex by 8 wickets in their previous match. The upcoming match against Hampshire provides Kent an opportunity to topple Sussex from the top of the table for the time being. Expect the match to an exciting contest between these sides.

HAM vs KET Dream11 prediction: Squads for the HAM vs KET Dream11 team

HAM vs KET Dream11 prediction: HAM vs KET Dream11 team: HAM squad

Tom Alsop, James Vince(c), Sam Northeast, Joe Weatherley, James Fuller, Lewis McManus(w), Ian Holland, Chris Wood, Ryan Stevenson, Mason Crane, Shaheen Afridi, Calvin Harrison, Bradley Wheal, Felix Organ, Ajeet Dale

HAM vs KET Dream11 prediction: HAM vs KET Dream11 team: KET squad

Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond(c), Joe Denly, Heino Kuhn, Alex Blake, Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox(w), Grant Stewart, Calum Haggett, Imran Qayyum, Fred Klaassen, Harry Podmore, Matt Milnes, Marcus ORiordan, Oliver Robinson

HAM vs KET Dream11 prediction: HAM vs KET top picks

Daniel Bell-Drummond

James Fuller

Fred Klaassen

Imran Qayyum

HAM vs KET live: HAM vs KET Dream11 team

HAM vs KET live: HAM vs KET Dream11 prediction

As per our HAM vs KET Dream11 prediction, KET will be favourites to win the match on the basis of the current form

Note: The HAM vs KET Dream11 prediction, HAM vs KET top picks and HAM vs KET Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The HAM vs KET match prediction and NOT vs LAN Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Hampshire Cricket / Twitter