RCB Goes International In Branding, Signs Up Renault F1 Sponsor DP World As Partner

Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are considered to have one of the strongest brand values amongst teams. The Virat Kohli-led RCB side with its loyal fanbase, promises its sponsors with significant brand exposure and reach. Given their pull, the RCB side have managed to rope in yet another high-profile sponsor for IPL 2020. Logistics giant DP World has come on board as a principal sponsor for RCB ahead of the IPL 2020 in a long-term partnership deal.

DP World, who also is associated with the Renault F1 team as a sponsor, will act as a Global Logistics Partner for RCB according to the agreement that both the parties signed this month. Virat Kohli and co. will flaunt the brand's logo on the back-side of their iconic red and black jersey.

Speaking on the association, a spokesperson of DP World addressed various logistical challenges that the IPL 2020 is facing due to the cash-rich league shifting to the UAE because of the COVID-19 pandemic. DP World is striving to ensure that the players do not face any issues in getting their equipment for the IPL 2020 in such a situation as per the spokesperson.

Sports-based associations are not new for the logistics company. With partnerships in DP World Tour Championship, European Tour for Golf and the Renault F1 team, the brand has simply increased its portfolio with the RCB deal.

RCB sponsors for IPL 2020

On Twitter, the Bangalore-based franchise posted a picture with Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal donning their new jersey for the IPL 2020. Muthoot Fincorp is the title sponsor for the RCB side. Other RCB sponsors include Myntra, DP World, Max Life Insurance, Mobile Premier League, Jio, Exide, Nuvoco and Lifebuoy.

RCB schedule for IPL 2020

According to the recently-announced RCB schedule, the RCB team will be taking on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening IPL 2020 fixture. The franchise, however, will be missing the services of their new recruits Aaron Finch and Josh Philippe in the first week of the upcoming event. Both Australian cricketers are currently in England for a limited-overs against the hosts. Additionally, Kane Richardson, who previously represented the RCB team back in 2016, opted out of the entire tournament citing personal reasons. Australian spinner Adam Zampa was signed in by the franchise on August 31 as a replacement for Richardson into the RCB squad.

Image Source: Royal Challengers Bangalore Instagram