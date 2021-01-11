Virender Sehwag Comically Trolls Ricky Ponting As Rishabh Pant's 97 Fails His Prediction

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting was involved in a Q&A session with fans through 7Cricket on Sunday, January 10. After stumps on Day 4, Ponting answered a fan query and made a prediction on India’s second innings total at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). According to the cricketer-turned-commentator, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side would have failed to breach 200, regardless of the target set by the Australians.

India vs Australia 3rd Test: Virender Sehwag mocks Ricky Ponting after Rishabh Pant’s blitzkrieg

India ended Day 4 at 98-2, i.e. 309 runs away from their target. While Ajinkya Rahane failed to add anything to his overnight score (4), his dismissal was followed by a 148-run partnership between Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant that brought India right back into the game.

Pant, who plays for Delhi under Ricky Ponting, made a mockery of his IPL coach’s Day 5 prediction as the dashing wicketkeeper-batsman scored a whirlwind 97 from just 118 balls. The 23-year-old struck 12 boundaries and three sixes in his innings to take India past the 250-run mark.

Apparently, Virender Sehwag took note of Ricky Ponting’s prediction as well as its deconstruction by Rishabh Pant. The former Indian cricketer was at his comical best after Pant guided India past Ponting’s prediction as he shared a hilarious picture of the two from the Dream11 IPL 2020 season.

Virender Sehwag recalls hilarious IPL 2020 moment between Ricky Ponting and Rishabh Pant

India vs Australia 3rd Test updates

At the time of publishing, India reached 299-5 from 112 overs. The visitors still require another 108 runs for victory with 24 overs still left in the day’s play. While Rishabh Pant’s 97 revived India’s chances for an unlikely win, Cheteshwar Pujara ably supported him from the other end with a patient 77.

