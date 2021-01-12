Hanuma Vihari Net Worth, House, Personal Life, Top India & Other Stats After SCG Heroics

Hanuma Vihari led charge of India’s remarkable escape against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Day 5 of the third Test. The cricketer batted out 161 deliveries and formed a 62-run stand with R Ashwin that lasted more than 43 overs. His match-saving grace keeps the four-match series between the two sides levelled at 1-1 as they head to Brisbane for the fourth and final Test.

After Hanuma Vihari’s SCG heroics, here is a look at some details regarding his personal life, his net worth and his salary from the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises.

Hanuma Vihari speaks out after India vs Australia 3rd Test

WATCH - @ashwinravi99 & @Hanumavihari relive #TeamIndia's valiant fightback.



Playing through pain, battling bruises, negotiating a top Australian bowling attack and taking #TeamIndia to a memorable draw. SCG stars relive it all here - by @Moulinparikh



📹https://t.co/F6PR9Wprai pic.twitter.com/Pc8qqSjp50 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2021

How much is Hanuma Vihari net worth?

According to networthey.com, the Hanuma Vihari net worth is estimated to be ₹9.5 crore (US$1.3 million) as of 2021. His net worth comprises of the income he receives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player. His net worth also constitutes the salary he receives from Andhra Cricket Association for playing domestic cricket for Andhra.

Additionally, Hanuma Vihari also earns through an endorsement deal with Daniel Wellington, a Sweden-based watch brand.

How much is Hanuma Vihari Dream11 IPL salary?

Hanuma Vihari last played in an IPL season back in 2019 for Delhi. He was purchased by the Delhi franchise at the IPL 2019 auction for ₹2 crore.

Hanuma Vihari house: Hanuma Vihari mother and more on personal life

According to reports, the Hanuma Vihari house is located in Hyderabad. Vihari's mother name is Vijayalakshmi. Here is a look at Hanuma Vihari's mother along with the rest of the cricketer’s family at his residence.

Hanuma Vihari injury update after India vs Australia 3rd Test

While fighting out a draw at the SCG, Hanuma Vihari sustained a hamstring injury. The latest Vihari injury update means that the cricketer will not be taking part in the final Test of the series. A BCCI source confirmed to PTI that the batsman will be out for four weeks and will later be requiring some rehabilitation time, putting him in doubt for the home series against England.

Disclaimer: The above Hanuma Vihari net worth is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Hanuma Vihari net worth figures.

Image source: cricket.com.au

