Hanuma Vihari's Courage Stems From THIS Emotional Moment At The Age Of 13

Hanuma Vihari led India’s charge of saving the third Test against Australia by batting out a draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Arriving at the crease at 250-4, the right-handed batsman ticked off 161 deliveries to score just 23 runs and formed 62 runs with R Ashwin in a partnership that lasted more than 43 overs. This made Vihari a household name in India on Tuesday itself as he won appreciation from many fans for his efforts.

Hanuma Vihari, R Ashwin narrate India vs Australia 3rd Test feat

Hanuma Vihari mother’s role in his cricketing upbringing

In March 2020, Hanuma Vihari made an appearance on a Cricbuzz show Spicy Pitch. Accompanied by his mother, she revealed a pivotal moment in her son’s life that helped him make a giant leap into becoming the cricketer he is today. Hanuma Vihari lost his father when he was just 12 years old. However, he did not stop chasing his dream of becoming a cricketer as he continued playing state-level tournaments. In fact, when his father died, Vihari apparently went 'missing' according to her mother. It was only five days later when she found out that he scored 81 runs in a school game, trying to save the match for his team.

In the show, Hanuma Vihari’s mother Vijaylakshmi revealed that she received a lump sum from her husband’s company after he passed away. At the same time, her son played an Under-13 tournament where he did not perform well. Realising that her son needed more time to train, she used the lump sum money to build a cricket pitch for him.

Vijaylakshmi further revealed that in the very next Under-13 state level tournament Hanuma Vihari competed in, he ended up becoming its highest run-getter. She added that it was then she realised that her efforts had paid off.

Hanuma Vihari injury update

While fighting out a draw at the SCG, Hanuma Vihari sustained a hamstring injury. The latest Vihari injury update means that the cricketer will not be taking part in the final Test of the series. A BCCI source confirmed to PTI that the batsman will be out for four weeks and will later be requiring some rehabilitation time, putting him in doubt for the home series against England.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021

The ongoing India’s tour of Australia will now conclude with the upcoming series-deciding Test match at the Gabba in Brisbane. The drawn Test at the SCG means that the four-match series stays levelled at 1-1. The India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 is scheduled to commence from Friday, January 15 onwards and will be played until January 19 next week.

India vs Australia 3rd Test scorecard

