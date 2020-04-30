Rohit Sharma Turns 33: Suresh Raina, Yuzvendra Chahal Lead Birthday Wishes For 'Hitman'

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma celebrated his 33rd birthday on Thursday. Rohit Sharma is one of the most destructive batsmen of modern times. The right-handed batsman, who broke into the Indian team a decade ago, was cited as one of the brightest talents of Indian cricket. However, the initial few years of his cricketing career were marred by inconsistent performances, which kept him away from becoming the mainstay of the Indian batting line up.

However, his fortunes changed since his promotion as an opener in India's victorious 2013 Champions Trophy campaign. Rohit Sharma is now a limited-overs veteran and one of India’s most reliable batsmen, especially in ODIs and T20Is. As Rohit Sharma celebrated his 33rd birthday, wishes started pouring in on social media from his teammates. Let's take a look at the cricketers who sent their good wishes to the 'Hitman'.

Cricketing fraternity extends wishes as Rohit Sharma turns 33

Happy birthday, Rohit! Wishing you and the family health and happiness in these dire times. Stay home, stay safe, bake a cake. @ImRo45 #HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/E2ToRIkGIS — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 29, 2020

Throwback to this special moment with @ImRo45 as he guided me to my first test hundred. Happy Birthday, Rohit!



Can't wait to recreate this!#HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/OP961EtkKh — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) April 30, 2020

Happy Birthday, Sharmaaaa! Have a great year ahead. Here's wishing you and your family health and happiness 🤗- God Bless @ImRo45 #HappyBirthdayRohit #HitmanDay #HappyBirthdayHitman pic.twitter.com/lNlGfYN9aa — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 30, 2020

You are one of the nicest and most genuine people I know. Wish you a very happy birthday bro @ImRo45 #HappyBirthdayRohit #HappyBirthdayHitman — Khaleel Ahmed (@imK_Ahmed13) April 30, 2020

Happy birthday to you. From good friends and true, from old friends and new, may good luck go with you and happiness too!”@ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/5wtgrhUsbn — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) April 29, 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: LOYALSACHINFAN TWITTER