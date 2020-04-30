Rohit Sharma Turns 33: Suresh Raina, Yuzvendra Chahal Lead Birthday Wishes For 'Hitman'

Cricket News

Rohit Sharma celebrated his 33rd birthday on Thursday as wishes started pouring in on social media from his international and IPL teammates.

Written By Jatin Malu | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rohit Sharma

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma celebrated his 33rd birthday on Thursday. Rohit Sharma is one of the most destructive batsmen of modern times. The right-handed batsman, who broke into the Indian team a decade ago, was cited as one of the brightest talents of Indian cricket. However, the initial few years of his cricketing career were marred by inconsistent performances, which kept him away from becoming the mainstay of the Indian batting line up.

ALSO READ | IPL Mumbai Indians: 'Ricky Ponting was intimidated by me', Harbhajan tells Rohit Sharma on Instagram live

However, his fortunes changed since his promotion as an opener in India's victorious 2013 Champions Trophy campaign. Rohit Sharma is now a limited-overs veteran and one of India’s most reliable batsmen, especially in ODIs and T20Is. As Rohit Sharma celebrated his 33rd birthday, wishes started pouring in on social media from his teammates. Let's take a look at the cricketers who sent their good wishes to the 'Hitman'.

Cricketing fraternity extends wishes as Rohit Sharma turns 33

 

ALSO READ | IPL: Harbhajan Singh trolls ex-Mumbai Indians teammate's batting in live chat with Rohit Sharma

 

ALSO READ | IPL: Rohit Sharma hits 52-ball 94 vs Virat Kohli's RCB at Wankhede in IPL 2018; watch video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) on

ALSO READ | IPL: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma declared as greatest IPL captains, De Villiers greatest batsman

IMAGE COURTESY: LOYALSACHINFAN TWITTER

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories