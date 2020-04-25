'Ricky Ponting Was Intimidated By Me', Harbhajan Tells Rohit Sharma On Instagram Live

Ricky Ponting is one of the best batsman and one of the finest captains in world cricket. He has been a part of Australia's three straight World Cup triumphs between 1999-2007 and has led them to two titles in 2003 and 2007 respectively. However, 'Punter' used to struggle against Harbhajan Singh and that is what Bhajji went on to reveal recently.

'I didn't even need to bowl': Ricky Ponting

During a recent Instagram live session with Indian and former Mumbai Indians team-mate Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan went on to reveal that Ponting used to get out just by looking at his face and that he did not even need to bowl at him. The veteran offie also went on to mention that when the World Cup-winning skipper had come to play for Mumbai Indians, he thought that the Aussie batsman would improve after playing him in the nets but even there the senior spinner succeeded in dismissing 5-6 times.

'2 out of 3': Rohit Sharma

"In the coming years, we have three World Cups. Two T20 World Cups (2020 & 2021) and one ODI World Cup (2023). Out of these three World Cups, my goal is to win two of them", said Rohit Sharma during an Instagram live session with former Indian and Mumbai Indians team-mate Harbhajan Singh.

Harbhajan Singh on Indian top-order

"The current Indian side is dependent on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The side does not have much confidence, there are good players but once Virat and Rohit get out, 70 per cent of matches we tend to lose. There is a lack of self-belief," Harbhajan said.

'Need to find more match-winners'

"In our times, we had a lot of trust and belief. If the top three of the current Indian side are dismissed, then we have problems in winning matches, you need to find more watch winners. You had a good World Cup, but then you lose in the semi-finals, if you had 3-4 guys performing, we would have won the World Cup," Harbhajan said in the live session.