Sachin Tendulkar Turns 47: Twitterati Wish Batting Legend With Their Favourite Memories

Cricket News

Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar was born on April 24, 1973. He debuted for Team India in 1989 and went down as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of the game.

Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar ushered in a new era of cricket fans through his fascinating batting in the 1990s and the 2000s. The Little Master made himself a reputation for persisting against the toughest oppositions, despite the toughest scenarios and still making sure that India emerged victorious. Even on his 25th birthday, Sachin Tendulkar made sure that India triumphed over Australia at Sharjah despite the odds being stacked against the team. On Friday, Sachin Tendulkar turned 47 and fans are not shying away from showing their love to the Master Blaster.

Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: Fans share Sachin Tendulkar records

Twitter has been buzzing since the stroke of midnight as fans have been flooding the platform with their Sachin Tendulkar birthday wishes for the Little Master. The top trending hashtags on Twitter at the time of writing this report were #HappyBirthdaySachin, #SachinTendulkar, and #SachinSachin among the many others. Check out the loving wishes that fans have shared for the Little Master that mention many Sachin Tendulkar records.

Birthday wishes filled with Sachin Tendulkar records 

Sachin Tendulkar records and Sachin Tendulkar age details

The Sachin Tendulkar age is now 47. Sachin Tendulkar records show that the legendary batsman scored more than 34,000 runs in international cricket and 100 International centuries. The cricketer is currently staying at home due to the India lockdown and is raising awareness regarding the same using his social media. 

