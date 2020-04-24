Sachin Tendulkar Turns 47: Twitterati Wish Batting Legend With Their Favourite Memories

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar ushered in a new era of cricket fans through his fascinating batting in the 1990s and the 2000s. The Little Master made himself a reputation for persisting against the toughest oppositions, despite the toughest scenarios and still making sure that India emerged victorious. Even on his 25th birthday, Sachin Tendulkar made sure that India triumphed over Australia at Sharjah despite the odds being stacked against the team. On Friday, Sachin Tendulkar turned 47 and fans are not shying away from showing their love to the Master Blaster.

Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: Fans share Sachin Tendulkar records on Sachin Tendulkar birthday

Twitter has been buzzing since the stroke of midnight as fans have been flooding the platform with their Sachin Tendulkar birthday wishes for the Little Master. The top trending hashtags on Twitter at the time of writing this report were #HappyBirthdaySachin, #SachinTendulkar, and #SachinSachin among the many others. Check out the loving wishes that fans have shared for the Little Master that mention many Sachin Tendulkar records.

#HappyBirthdaySachin



Most International Runs

Most International 100s

Most International 50s

Most Runs In World Cups

Most Runs in Single WC

Most 100s in World Cups

Most Man of the Match in International Cricket

Most Man of the Series in International Cricket

WORLD CUP WINNER 201 pic.twitter.com/od7CNd2NIY — Praduman Tiwari (@ViratTiwar13) April 24, 2020

He Carried the burden of the nation for 24 Years @sachin_rt 🙏#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/5xFm6Pq40Y — Sach Boy🇮🇳 (@LoyalSACHinlst) April 24, 2020

What a sight he was to watch while at his merry days. 🤩



Happy Birthday to the man who inspired a generation of players and viewers with his charismatic stroke play and discipline ♥️#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/kEeF6C39Zs — DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) April 24, 2020

Birthday wishes filled with Sachin Tendulkar records

There are many Cricketers,

Then there are some Great Cricketers,

Then there are few Legends,

Then there is One SACHIN TENDULKAR 🙏#SachinTendulkar #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/6eyhCjGcR4 — Sachin Tendulkar Trends ™ (@TrendsSachin) April 23, 2020

Illustration artwork 🎨✍️

Happy birthday 🎉 God of cricket @sachin_rt 🥰



Favorite cricketer for many especially for 90s kids🤩🥰



We are blessed to witness the 🏏 played by you 🙏#HappyBirthdaySachin#SachinTendulkar #godofCricket#SachinSachin #smjeditz pic.twitter.com/8UYlR8NZMH — 𝙎𝙈𝙅 𝑒𝑑𝑖𝑡𝑧™ (@Smjeditz1) April 24, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar records and Sachin Tendulkar age details

The Sachin Tendulkar age is now 47. Sachin Tendulkar records show that the legendary batsman scored more than 34,000 runs in international cricket and 100 International centuries. The cricketer is currently staying at home due to the India lockdown and is raising awareness regarding the same using his social media.

