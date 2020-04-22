Peter Siddle Picks 'first Test Wicket' Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni In His Enemies Test XI

Veteran Australian pacer Peter Siddle made his debut in 2008 and impressed many when he took former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar's wicket as his first Test scalp. Siddle went on to play 67 Test matches for Australia and took 221 wickets, starring in multiple important victories for Australia. Peter Siddle retired from international cricket in 2019 and continues to play the Big Bash League.

Peter Siddle reveals his favourite 'Enemies Test XI', picks MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar

Appearing on The Unplayable Podcast with current Australian fast bowler Kane Richardson, Peter Siddle revealed the playing XI he would field if he could only choose players from opposition teams. Here is the team that the pacer chose.

1) Sir Alastair Cook, 2) Graeme Smith

Siddle's first pick was former England captain Sir Alastair Cook along with former South African captain Graeme Smith to open the innings. Siddle credited the two players for being incredible captains and impressive batsmen.

3) Kumar Sangakkara

Siddle's one-drop batsman in the team was former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara and he would not need to keep wickets for Siddle's team.

4) Sachin Tendulkar

Siddle then went on to pick his first-ever Test wicket and Indian maestro Sachin Tendulkar as the No.4 batsman of the team. Sachin Tendulkar records show the excellence of the batsman as he is the highest-scoring Test batsman in the history of the game. He has 15,921 runs to his name.

5) AB de Villiers

Siddle chose South Africa legend AB de Villiers as his team's No.5 batsman. De Villiers retired from Test cricket in 2018.

6) Jacques Kallis

Peter Siddle picked South African legend Jacques Kallis to be his No.6 batsman. Siddle credited the all-rounder for having extremely impressive batting and bowling figures as well.

7) MS Dhoni

Siddle then chose former Indian captain MS Dhoni as his team's wicketkeeper and Number 7 batsman.

8) Stuart Broad

Peter Siddle chose English bowler Stuart Broad as his No.8 because of his decent skills with the bat. He mentioned that he was, however, not expecting Broad to really score runs.

9) Dale Steyn

Siddle chose South African pace legend Dale Steyn for his raw pace and aggression.

10) Rangana Herath

Peter Siddle's only spin option in the whole lineup was Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath.

11) James Anderson

Siddle's final choice in his lineup was England fast bowler James Anderson. Anderson has taken 584 Test wickets for his country and is one of the greatest bowlers to have ever played the game.

