Sachin Tendulkar Turns 47: Sourav Ganguly Leads Cricketing World's Wishes On Twitter

The cricketing world took to social media and wished Sachin Tendulkar on his 47th birthday. With the coronavirus pandemic putting the entire world to stand still, a source close to PTI has earlier said that the Master Blaster has decided not to celebrate his birthday this year as a mark of respect for the healthcare and other frontline workers fighting the coronavirus during India lockdown.

Amidst the India lockdown, Sachin Tendulkar birthday celebrations was a very simple affair with the World Cup winner sharing a photo in which he can be seen touching his mother's feet to take her blessings and shared the picture of a special gift that he received from his mother.

Started my day by taking blessings from my Mother. 🙏🏼Sharing a photo of Ganpati Bappa that she gifted me.

Absolutely priceless. pic.twitter.com/3hybOR2w4d — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 24, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar birthday: Sourav Ganguly and other cricketing stars flood social media with wishes

Many current and former players, led by current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, took to Twitter to wish the batting legend on his special day.

Wish @sachin_rt a very happy birthday ..have a healthy and happy life ... — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) April 24, 2020

To the legend with an eternal sweet spot on the bat & in our hearts, here’s wishing MasterBlaster @sachin_rt a very happy bday. May ur life continue to shine like ur records & may u continue to inspire billions thru ur noble deeds. Loads of love & best wishes #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/l52w5dahA3 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 24, 2020

2 youngsters 😁 Happy birthday @sachin_rt wish you many more! 🙏🏿🎂 pic.twitter.com/RTlPT0jQeV — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) April 24, 2020

True that the great man could stop time in India when batting. But the biggest inspiration @sachin_rt Paaji’s career is summed up is in these two pictures. Much needed to remember especially in these difficult times that after every adversity comes victory #HappyBirthdaySachin 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/UODlDjbCEL — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 24, 2020

Happy birthday paji @sachin_rt मै शुक्रगुज़ार हू भगवान का कि उसने हमें आपसे मिलवाया Have a great birthday with family.see you soon.. lots of love always ❤️🤗 stay safe #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar #Greatsonofindia #GodOfCricket pic.twitter.com/Sl8uGCW1Rd — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 24, 2020

Happy birthday @sachin_rt paaji, wish you lots of happiness and good health in the years ahead 🤗 pic.twitter.com/HXrlZHdYSx — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 24, 2020

Many more happy returns of the day @sachin_rt paijee. The memories of your 100s at Chepauk are still so fresh in my memory and feels like it happened yesterday. May you have great day and beyond. #SachinSachin — lets stay indoors India 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 24, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly partnerships

Sourav Ganguly made his debut for India in 1996 when Sachin Tendulkar had already established himself as India's batting mainstay. Over the years, Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar not only went onto open the innings for India but were also appointed captained the side across stints.

Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar were considered as the deadliest opening combination in the limited-overs format. The duo holds the record for the most number of runs put up for the first wicket in ODI cricket history. Both Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly added 6,609 runs as openers together, which is 1,377 runs more than the second-highest in the list (Adam Gilchrist and Mathew Hayden of Australia).

While Sourav Ganguly retired from international cricket in 2008, Tendulkar retired from cricket five years later. Post-retirement, Ganguly got involved into administrative work by becoming the President of Cricket Association of Bengal in 2015 and it was in 2019 that he was appointed as the BCCI President.

