Sachin Tendulkar Turns 47: Vinod Kambli Sings 1970 Hindi Song To Wish His Best Friend

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar turned 47 on April 24 and wishes came pouring in for the batting icon. While the cricketing fraternity took to social media and wished Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday, his childhood friend and former teammate Vinod Kambli couldn’t be left far behind. Vinod Kambli also took to the microblogging site but in his own unique way, he serenaded a Bollywood classic for the legendary cricketer in a 51-second video.

Happy birthday to Sachin Tendulkar, the most prolific batsman of all time!



To celebrate, we will give you the opportunity to vote for his top ODI innings in a bracket challenge!



Stay tuned to join the celebrations 🎂 pic.twitter.com/3orof9LAvs — ICC (@ICC) April 24, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar birthday: Vinod Kambli’s special wish for a special friend

In this Sachin Tendulkar birthday special, Vinod Kambli took to Twitter and uploaded a 51-second video of himself singing Mukesh Mathur’s classic Maine Tere Liye Hi Saat Rang Ke from the 1970 Bollywood movie Anand. In the caption, the former cricketer wrote that this song is a “tribute” to all the “wonderful” years the two have been together. Vinod Kambli then concluded the caption by wishing a “Happiest Birthday” to the ‘Master Blaster’.

This one is specially for you my friend @sachin_rt on your special day.

A tribute to the wonderful years we have been together and to forever!

Happiest birthday Master!#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/OIFU2w1r2G — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) April 24, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar birthday during India lockdown

In wake of the coronavirus pandemic and India lockdown situation, Sachin Tendulkar recently stated that he will not be celebrating his 47th birthday. A source close to the 2011 World Cup-winning hero confirmed the same to the PTI a day before his birthday. According to the source, the cricketer will stay indoors and honour India lockdown.

