Sachin Tendulkar Slams Iconic 134 On 25th Birthday In Sharjah To Beat Australia: Watch

Arguably the most legendary cricket batsman of all time, Sachin Tendulkar turned 47 on Friday. Over the years, the Master Blaster served a beacon of hope for Indian fans as he singlehandedly won India numerous games throughout the 90s and the 2000s. Lets take a look at one of his greatest ODI innings in Sharjah where India won against all odds with Sachin Tendulkar at the helm of scoring.

Sachin Tendulkar centuries: Sachin Tendulkar's Sharjah masterclass on 25th birthday

Whenever fans look back at Sachin Tendulkar centuries, the mention of his Sharjah innings always comes up. On his 25th birthday, Sachin Tendulkar and India faced the mighty Australia in the final of the Coca-Cola Cup at Sharjah in 1998. The match held a lot of relevance in the mind of Indian fans as it was this tournament where Sachin Tendulkar established himself as India's most dependable batsman.

Another mention in the illustrious Sachin Tendulkar centuries list is his 143 in the round-robin match of the same tournament to bring India to the final. In that match too, India were chasing a lofty total and it was only Sachin Tendulkar who made the impossible come true.

Sachin Tendulkar records: The Little Master brings India home against all odds

In this 1998 match, India and Australia met in the final and Australia asked India to chase 273. All situations were stacked against India as the team had not been exceptional in ODIs and the heat in the stadium could add more fatigue to the players who had just fielded for 50 overs. However, Sachin Tendulkar did not give up and decided to give a gift to the nation on his birthday.

Coming in to open the batting, Tendulkar played one of his most legendary innings as he smashed the invincible Australian bowling line-up all around the ground for some massive sixes. He scored with agility and class and ended up bringing up his 15th ODI century to get India near a victory. Although he was wrongly given an LBW and sent back for 134, the applause did not stop as almost every fan knew that they had witnessed a once in an era knock by the Little Master. Have a look at the wonderful innings.

(Footage courtesy: Robelinda2 on YouTube)

India won the Coca-Cola Cup at Sharjah by 6 wickets and Sachin Tendulkar was the Player of the Match.

Sachin Tendulkar age and Sachin Tendulkar records

Sachin Tendulkar turned 47 and the cricketer has been raising awareness against the coronavirus pandemic by staying at home during the India lockdown. It had also been reported that he had made a donation of ₹50 lakh for COVID-19 relief. Sachin Tendulkar retired from ODI cricket in 2012 and many Sachin Tendulkar records exist till date such as being the highest run getter in ODIs and Tests of all-time with 100 centuries.

