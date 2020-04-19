Jason Gillespie Feels Sachin Tendulkar Was Harder To 'dislodge' Than Brian Lara

Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the best batsman to have played the game at the highest level in an era where there was no dearth in world-class bowlers. However, Tendulkar also had a lot of competition in his field which included the likes of Brian Lara, Jack Kallis, the Waugh brothers, Sanath Jayasuriya, Saeed Anwar, etc. Tendulkar and Lara were considered to be the fierce cricketing rivals during their playing days and former Aussie pacer Jason Gillespie has picked the toughest batsman among them.

'Sachin's defence was very hard': Jason Gillespie

During an interview, Gillespie went on to say that both Master Blaster and 'Prince of Trinidad' were two different types of players and that it was difficult to get both of them out. But, the former pacer mentioned he reckoned that Sachin was probably a little bit harder to dislodge, in terms of getting his wicket. Meanwhile, the tall pacer also went on to add that he felt he had more of a chance to get the West Indies legend out because he was a bit more expansive, with his game. Nonetheless, the veteran bowler admitted that the Little Master's defence was very hard to get through.

Sachin's illustrious cricketing career

Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar represented India from 1989- 2013. In his 24-year glorious career, he registered many batting records and has also led the Indian team twice. He remains the highest scorer in both Tests and One Day Internationals and also holds the record of most centuries in both formats to date. Sachin was also a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning side where the Men In Blue won the sport's biggest prize at Tendulkar's backyard in Mumbai. Meanwhile, India also became the first team to win the coveted trophy on home soil.

