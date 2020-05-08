Harbhajan Singh, Brian Lara Troll Suresh Raina Over 2003 Throwback Pic On Instagram

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Suresh Raina was trolled by West Indies legend Brian Lara over a throwback post shared by Brian Lara on his Instagram handle. The throwback picture was from 2003 when Lara was one of the best batsmen in world cricket while Raina was very young and playing with the India Under-19s side. However, Brian Lara wasn't the only one to troll Suresh Raina. India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was also quick to troll his CSK teammate over the post shared by the West Indies legend.

Brian Lara trolls Suresh Raina over throwback image

Brian Lara captioned the image as a fan moment and wrote that Suresh Raina turned out to be a special player. Raina was quick to acknowledge the post and even agreed to Lara's caption that it was his fan moment. He wrote that he still remembers the moment he landed in London with the India U-19s side and seeing his idol was unbelievable. He further added that it was so inspiring to meet him.

The West Indian great took the opportunity to troll Suresh Raina for his fashion sense. Here's what Brian Lara wrote -

Harbhajan Singh also replied to Suresh Raina's throwback post -

IPL: Suresh Raina's comeback put on hold

Like skipper MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina has missed a year of cricket action due to the knee he suffered last year. Recently, Suresh Raina was seen in CSK's preparatory camp for the upcoming IPL edition before it was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. Raina has been the backbone of CSK batting lineup, helping the team to three IPL trophies so far in his career.

(IMAGE: BRIAN LARA/ INSTAGRAM)