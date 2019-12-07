Harbhajan Lionises Virat Kohli's Performance, Says Anything Possible With Skipper On Field

As Virat Kohli's sublime innings against the West Indies helped India take a 1-0 lead, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter and lionised King Kohli's stellar performance. Harbhajan Singh in his tweet hailed the skipper stating 'anything is possible with Kohli on the field'. He further acknowledged Rahul's contribution and the 'little cameo' from Rishabh Pant.

Kohli hai tho kuch bi possible hai what a chase @imVkohli well done captain 💪🏏 superb inn from @klrahul11 too and lil cameo from @RishabhPant17 great win @BCCI — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 6, 2019

Chasing a huge total of 208, India lost the wicket of 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma early. Skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul added 100 runs for the second wicket stand. The visitors then struck back after removing Rahul (62) after which wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant was involved in a 48-run third-wicket stand with Kohli. Even though Pant and Shreyas Iyer were dismissed quickly, the Indian skipper did not lose his focus and anchored the run chase well as he took the attack to the West Indian bowlers.

READ: Windies should leave India as better team, not necessarily winning: Lara

READ: Virat Kohli ticks Kesrick Williams off his notebook; netizens go berserk

VVS Laxman lauds King Kohli's 'masterclass'

India skipper Virat Kohli's unbeaten 94 off 50 balls on Friday helped India take a 1-0 lead in the T20 series against the West Indies. Taking to Twitter, former cricketer VVS Laxman hailed the 'masterclass' displayed by the Indian skipper and further acknowledged K L Rahul's 'great contribution'. Kohli put on a 100-run second-wicket stand with KL Rahul, who made 62, as India reached their target of 208 in 18.4. Laxman lauded the stellar batting display by the host.

India’s highest chase in T20 internationals .A masterclass from Virat Kohli , made to look so easy and finishing the job. Grwat contribution from KL Rahul in setting the platform. Congratulations Team India #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/YHZP0rzuTC — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 6, 2019

Kohli remained unbeaten on a 50-ball 94 at a strike rate of 188 which included six boundaries and the same number of maximums. Meanwhile, 94 is also his highest score in T20I cricket. His previous highest score in the shortest format was 90 which he had scored against Australia Down Under in 2016.

READ: Watch: Virat Kohli mocks Kesrick Williams after taking him to the cleaners

READ: Fearless Hetmyer guides West Indies to challenging 207/5