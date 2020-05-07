Harbhajan Singh Recalls 2001 Series To Ask 'bad Losers' Australia To 'stop Whining'

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has reignited his feud with his Australian counterparts by calling them 'bad losers'. The IPL star, who has been involved in many clashes with the Australians on the field at his peak, pointed to the historic 2001 Test series and has attacked the likes of Adam Gilchrist and Mark Waugh. Incidentally, one of Australia's star batsman back then, Ricky Ponting captained the side in many games but fell particularly short against Harbhajan Singh on many occasions. Hence, many were surprised when Ricky Ponting led Harbhajan Singh in the IPL 2013 at the Mumbai Indians.

IPL star Harbhajan Singh takes aim at Australian cricketers; calls them 'bad losers'

Speaking to Ravichandran Ashwin in an Instagram Live session, Harbhajan Singh took a dig at his Australian counterparts, referring to the historic Eden Gardens Test. Australia posted a mammoth 445 in their first innings despite Harbhajan Singh's seven-wicket haul, which included a hat-trick. The 'Turbanator' returned to pick up six wickets in the second innings to trigger an incredible collapse to hand India perhaps it's most famous Test victory. The hat-trick still remains one of cricket's most debated topics with Mark Waugh recently suggesting Adam Gilchrist's wicket was one of the worst umpiring decisions of all-time.

I’ve had plenty of poor decisions and seen plenty of poor ones buy GILLY’s would have to be about the worst of all time. — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) May 2, 2020

Possibly in response to the tweet, former Mumbai Indians star Harbhajan Singh said that while Australia produced great cricketers, they are bad losers. Singh, referring to Eden Gardens Test, said that for Australia to lose the match from that situation would have given them a hard time. Harbhajan Singh, who now plays for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, said that Australians feel every decision is out when they are bowling, while it is the contrary when they are batting. Harbhajan added the Steve Waugh-led side were unhappy with most of the decisions during the Test.

Harbhajan Singh hits out at Glenn McGrath

Harbhajan Singh also called out Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath for his reaction post his dismissal. McGrath was the last batsman out that day to hand India a memorable win and the former Mumbai Indians man said that the ball would hit the stumps for sure as it turned after pitching. He added that incidents like these happen on the field and as players, they should accept it and not cry about it. Harbhajan Singh further took on the Twitterati, who claimed Adam Gilchrist was wrongly given out. The IPL star said that it wasn't the first time Harbhajan got the wicketkeeper-batsman out and could have got him out the second ball if not for the first.

Alongside Ricky Ponting, Harbhajan Singh also got the better of Adam Gilchrist too on many occasions, making the former Australian wicketkeeper publicly call the Indian his 'nemesis' in a 2019 interview.

