Prithvi Shaw Opens Up About Ricky Ponting Scaring Him Once During Delhi Capitals Training

Indian batting prodigy Prithvi Shaw made headlines all the way back in 2013 when he scored a mammoth 546 runs in a junior cricket match in Mumbai. The cricket prodigy made rapid strides in cricket as he then made his IPL debut in 2018 and proceeded to debut for India in Test match cricket. Here is an interesting story from Prithvi Shaw's experiences in the Delhi Capitals dressing room.

Prithvi Shaw reveals how Ricky Ponting scared him for being late

While on an Instagram Live on the Delhi Capitals page, young star Prithvi Shaw revealed a funny incident from his time at the Capitals. Shaw reflected on how during one training session, he was late because of being unable to find the key for his spikes, which were so torn that he could not wear those shoes for training. On reaching late to the practice, Shaw was reprimanded by head coach Ricky Ponting and the Australian legend told Shaw that he would have to run 10 rounds of the ground after practice.

Prithvi Shaw then reflected on how he was agonised by the thought of running 10 rounds of the huge Feroz Shah Kotla when he was already tired from training throughout the whole day. To his relief, Ricky Ponting never actually made him complete the punishment but had only scared him and eventually asked him to walk for cooling down his body. Here is the video where Prithvi Shaw tells the whole story.

Delhi Capitals look strong ahead of uncertain IPL 2020

The Delhi Capitals had struggled to find form till 2018 but rebranding in 2019 seemed to work for the team. The former Daredevils qualified for the playoffs for the first time in seven years under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer and the coaching of Ricky Ponting. For the IPL 2020, Ricky Ponting would continue to be the head coach of the side as they retained most of their core squad.

New additions to the team were massive as players like Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer and Marcus Stoinis were about to join the Capitals. Prithvi Shaw will continue to be a part of the side. The IPL is currently suspended due to the India lockdown.

