Rohit Sharma Delighted To Announce Arrival Of Baby Rhino At Manas National Park

Indian limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma is widely hailed as one of the greatest modern-day batsmen in world cricket. When the ‘Hitman’ is not conquering bowlers on a cricket field, he is usually involved in any one of his many philanthropic ventures. As an official Rhino Ambassador for the World Wide Fund for Nature in India, i.e. WWF India, Rohit Sharma recently welcomed a new addition to the Indian rhino family at the Manas National Park in Assam.

WWF India: Rohit Sharma welcomes baby rhino

Rohit Sharma recently took to Instagram and welcomed a baby rhino at the Manas National Park. The cricketer was announced as the WWF India Rhino Ambassador in 2018 and since then, he has been actively promoting awareness regarding the conservation of the species. Moreover, he also dedicated his 2018 T20I century against England to Sudan, the last male northern white rhino who died earlier in the same year.

WWF India: Rohit Sharma and his latest Instagram post

Coronavirus Maharashtra: Rohit Sharma donation amid India lockdown

On March 31, Rohit Sharma took to Twitter and pledged to donate a sum of ₹80 lakh as India continues to battle the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The stylish opening batsman revealed that he will be donating ₹45 lakh to the Prime Minister Cares Fund and ₹25 lakh to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Relief Fund. Additionally, he also donated ₹5 lakh each to Feeding India, an Indian-based NGO and to the Welfare of Street Dogs. The Mumbai Indians skipper has also urged his fans and followers to stay indoors amidst the India lockdown.

We need our country back on feet & the onus is on us. I’ve done my bit to donate 45lakhs to #PMCaresFunds, 25lakhs to #CMReliefFund Maharashtra, 5lakhs to @FeedingIndia and 5lakhs to #WelfareOfStrayDogs.Let’s get behind our leaders and support them @narendramodi @CMOMaharashtra — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 31, 2020

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma in IPL 2020

The cricketer was set to reprise his leadership role for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. However, the coronavirus crisis prompted the Indian cricket officials to indefinitely postpone the tournament. The IPL 2020 was slated to commence on March 29 with Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings.

