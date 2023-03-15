LLC 2023: Irfan Pathan Turns Back The Clock, Epic Reaction After Wicket Goes Viral - WATCH

India Maharajas defeated Asia Lions by a whopping 10 wickets during the Legends League Cricket 2023 on Tuesday. While captain Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa made headlines for their unbeaten partnership of 159 runs, Irfan Pathan also became a talking point for a spectacular catch. In the first innings of the match, Tilakratne Dilshan was dismissed on 32 off 27 on the bowling of Stuart Binny, after Pathan grabbed the stunner.

In the fourth ball of the ninth over in the first innings, Binny bowled a short ball on the wide length, which surprised the batsman. While Dilshan should have collected a boundary in the ball, he played a cut shot in the air toward the third man. Pathan pulled off a whole-hearted dive to his left and leaped the catch from the air.

However, the main highlight of the dismissal was Pathan’s celebration after taking the stunner. The 38-year-old was seen lying on the ground on one side when he swiftly sent the ball up in the air with a smirky smile. “That celebration style was fantastic and smile after Catch is very Classic by @IrfanPathan,” a fan reacted to Pathan’s tweet.

Watch Irfan Pathan’s catch in LLC 2023 and the reactions that followed

Irfan Pathan Sir is so energetic. What a Catch @IrfanPathan Sir.pic.twitter.com/LalK7i7QPs — Ayush Ranjan (@AyushRaGenius) March 15, 2023

That celebration style was fantastic and smile after Catch is very Classic by @IrfanPathan !! pic.twitter.com/frFxEZWVs6 — Fezal Yusuf Pathan (@fezalpathan786) March 15, 2023

India Maharajas trounce Asia Lions by 10 wickets in LLC

In the first innings of the match, Asia Lions reached 157/5 as Upul Tharanga hit 69 off 48 to contribute with the maximum runs. Dilshan was the second-highest scorer, while Abdul Razzaq scored 27 off 17. Suresh Raina was the leading wicket-taker for Indian Maharajas in the game with two wickets.

Meanwhile, in the second innings, Gambhir remained unbeaten after scoring 61 off 36 with the help of 12 fours and at a strike rate of 169.44. Courtesy of the unbeaten stand between Gambhir and former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa, India cruised to the target of 158 runs with ease and won the game against Asia Lions by 10 wickets. With the win, India climbed to second in the LLC 2023 points table ahead of the World Giants team.