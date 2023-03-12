Harbhajan Singh Leaves Chris Gayle Shocked As He Bowls Shane Warne Like Delivery - WATCH

India spinner Harbhajan Singh is known for the extraordinary performances he has produced whil playing for the Indian team. Though the spinner has retired from international cricket and is not seen playing in India colours but still plays T20 leagues all around the world. Harbhajan is right now playing for the Indian Maharajas in the Legends League Cricket (LLC) Masters 2023 tournament where he stunned everyone to dismiss Chris Gayle by bowling a Shane Warne like delivery.

Harbhajan Singh was bowling the third over of the match and while he started the over the first he bowled to Chris Gayle pitched outside leg stump but later went on to hit the leg stump. Gayle thought the ball would be wide if he left it but the bowl turned so much that it went on to hit the stumps down the leg side.

Harbhajan Singh stuns Chris Gayle; Watch

The ball was similar to Shane Warne's ball of the century which he bowled to dismiss England's legendary batsman Mike Gatting. This is not the only time Warne also dismissed England batsman Andrew Strauss in the 2005 Ashes with a magical delivery.

If we further talk about the match, it was the World Giants who emerged victorious over the Indian Maharajas. The win was an edge-of-the-seat encounter as the victory margin for the Giants was just two runs.

Shane Watson's 55 runs off 32 balls with five boundaries and three sixes and Aaron Finch's 53 runs off 31 balls with seven boundaries and three sixes helped the World Giants reach 166 for 8 in 20 overs.

Unfortunately, Harbhajan Singh's four-wicket haul and captain Gautam Gambhir's 68-run knock went in vain and the Indian Maharajas lost to the defending champions World Giants by a margin of two runs. This is Gambhir's consecutive second half-century in the tournament as before he made 54 runs against Asia Lions but then as well they lost the match by nine runs.

The Indian Maharajas now sit at the bottom of the table with the Asia Lions and World Giants sitting in the top 2 spot by winning their opening encounters.