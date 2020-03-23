Harbhajan Singh Picks Two Mumbai Indians Captains As Best-ever Players Of The Pull Shot

The coronavirus pandemic has brought everything to a halt. Major sports tournaments have been cancelled which includes the much-anticipated 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). Due to the cancellation of on-field activities, cricketers have been extremely active on social media.

ALSO READ | Harbhajan Singh supports PM Modi's Janta Curfew call; says 'lets kill this virus together'

Harbhajan Singh picks Rohit Sharma and Ricky Ponting as his favourite pullers

The International Cricket Council have also been quite active on social media. They have been asking fans several questions to keep interacting with them. Recently, the ICC asked fans about the the player who pulls off the pull shot perfectly in international cricket. They asked fans on whom amongst Vivian Richards, Virat Kohli, Ricky Ponting and Herschelle Gibbs does so. All these players are masters of the pull shot and to pick one between them was a difficult choice.

ALSO READ | Harbhajan Singh reveals missing out on VVS Laxman-Rahul Dravid 2001 Kolkata partnership

Which batsman, past or present, has the best pull shot, in your opinion? 👀 pic.twitter.com/TAXf8rr3el — ICC (@ICC) March 22, 2020

Immediately, fans started taking their picks. A notable name who had his pick is India cricketer Harbhajan Singh. Harbhajan Singh surprisingly picked his former captains at the Mumbai Indians franchise, Rohit Sharma and Ricky Ponting as his favourite pullers of the cricket ball. Interestingly, Rohit Sharma wasn't in the choices provided by the ICC but even then Harbhajan Singh took Rohit Sharma's name.

ALSO READ | Harbhajan Singh aces CSK lingo, drops 'Valimai' & 'Annatthe' references as IPL draws near

IPL postponed: IPL 2020 fate to be decided over a conference call

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are set to host a conference call with the IPL 2020 franchises to discuss the prospects of the tournament. A BCCI official told a leading news agency that the board and IPL franchises are set to have a conference call on Tuesday, March 24 to discuss the way ahead and potentially the fate of the IPL 2020.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Harbhajan Singh offends fans after criticising RCB spinner Washington Sundar

IMAGE COURTESY: HARBHAJAN SINGH INSTAGRAM