IPL And PSL Are At Par For Quality Of Cricket: Ex-Rajasthan Royals Player Liam Livingstone

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is arguably the best franchise-based T20 tournament in the world. The cash-rich league, which was introduced in 2008, has only become bigger and better. Players from almost all the cricketing nations are a part of the cricket extravaganza. The IPL also led the way for other T20 tournaments in the world.

Pakistan also started their own T20 tournament named the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2016. The PSL has evolved quickly and has become a tournament which many fans really look forward to. There are some players who have got the opportunity to play in both the tournaments.

PSL is very similar to IPL: Liam Livingstone

One such player is Liam Livingston, who played for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2019 and also plays for Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL. The Englishman has now made a huge claim saying that the level of cricket in PSL and IPL is quite similar. While speaking to Doosra Podcast on BBC, Livingstone said that the standard of cricket in Pakistan’s T20 league is very similar to the IPL.

Livingstone added that the players, fans and supporters all live and breathe cricket and that is what sets the PSL and IPL apart from the rest of the leagues. On playing in Pakistan, he said that it was great to play in places that hadn’t seen live cricket for a while, such as Multan, where the atmosphere was unbelievable. Livingstone also said that the stadium holds around 30,000 but there were about 50,000 people there. They cheer for anything and everything and don’t support any specific team.

Liam Livingstone was a part of the Rajasthan Royals set up in IPL 2019 where he managed to play only four games. The right-handed batsman was released by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2020 auction. He then opted out of IPL 2020 auction in order to focus on county cricket for Lancashire.

IMAGE COURTESY: LIAM LIVINGSTONE INSTAGRAM