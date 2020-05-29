Harbhajan Singh Proud Of Virender Sehwag For Providing Free Food To Migrant Workers

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has lauded former Team India opener Virender Sehwag for his gesture towards migrant workers. The coronavirus pandemic has affected migrant workers, who have to struggle to find their way back home. Apart from his generous gesture, Virender Sehwag has urged people to stay at home and follow government guidelines through videos and tweets.

Harbhajan Singh responds to Virender Sehwag's latest post

Virender Sehwag took to Instagram and shared images in which he revealed that he has been "cooking and packing food" for migrant labourers, who have been affected by the coronavirus lockdown. In the picture, Virender Sehwag can be seen packing home-cooked food for migrants. In the caption, he wrote that cooking and packing home-cooked food and distributing it to the neediest migrant labourers is a satisfaction -

Harbhajan Singh and young Indian cricketer Mayank Dagar applauded Sehwag for his latest effort and this is what they had to comment -

Not only Virender Sehwag but Harbhajan Singh and Gautam Gambhir have been also making contributions to help people during the coronavirus pandemic. Harbhajan Singh and his spouse Geeta Basra pledged to distribute ration to 5000 families. The 2011 World Cup winner had mentioned that the ration will be distributed to 5000 families residing in Jalandhar, who are struggling to feed their families.

Virender Sehwag's Delhi and India teammate Gautam Gambhir, on the other hand, donated a sum of â‚¹50 lakh from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD) fund for buying the equipment needed for treating people affected by the coronavirus.

Gautam Gambhir also giving away two years of salary to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund (PM CARES Fund) and on April 6, the 2011 World Cup-winning cricketer took to Twitter and announced that he would be donating an additional â‚¹50 lakh in order to solve the urgent medical needs required in Delhi for fighting coronavirus.

Harbhajan Singh ask Sachin Tendulkar to pluck lemons for him

Recently, Harbhajan Singh shared a video in which the 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar can be seen plucking lemons from the tree. In the 29-second video in which Sachin Tendulkar can be heard correcting a man who mistakes lemons for mangoes. Harbhajan Singh and Sachin Tendulkar are known to be very good friends off the field and also played important part in Team India win the 2011 World Cup on home soil.

(IMAGE: VIRENDER SEHWAG / INSTAGRAM)