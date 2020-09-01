Harbhajan Singh Considering To Skip IPL 2020 After COVID-19 Crisis In CSK Camp?

Three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings are going through a turbulent phase after several members of their unit including two players (Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaekwad) tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus disease. To make matters worse, their star batsman Suresh Raina pulled out of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) citing personal reasons. And now it seems like CSK are set to suffer another blow as their premier spinner Harbhajan Singh is considering to skip the IPL 2020.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni's top stumpings in international cricket before becoming India captain: Watch

Harbhajan Singh sceptical about IPL 2020 participation: Reports

Harbhajan Singh didn't take part in the Chennai camp that was conducted prior to CSK's departure for Dubai and is yet to join the franchise in the UAE. According to a report by InsideSport, Harbhajan Singh is scheduled to fly for Dubai on Tuesday but COVID-19 cases in the CSK team have made him rethink about his plans.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar reveals moment when MS Dhoni did not allow him to join Indian team huddle

A source close to Harbhajan Singh told InsideSport that the cricketer is due to join the team on Tuesday. However. the situation with the CSK has left him distressed. The source added that Harbhajan Singh may rejig his schedule or even decide to skip the IPL this year. Several other reports have claimed that due to the whole CSK coronavirus situation, foreign players are getting apprehensive about taking part in the IPL 2020.

If Harbhajan Singh decides to follow Suresh Raina's lead by giving the IPL 2020 a miss, CSK will be in huge trouble as they will be without the two of their most experienced players in the upcoming tournament. MS Dhoni's men are yet to hit the field to train for the IPL 2020 and are currently quarantined in their hotel rooms. It would be interesting to see as to how Dhoni would manage CSK's team combination if Harbhajan Singh chooses to skip the IPL 2020, having the likes of Karn Sharma and Piyush Chawla as ideal replacements, with both the players having tasted IPL title success in the past.

ALSO READ | Harbhajan Singh has special message for CSK fans in Tamil; watch video

CSK pacer Josh Hazlewood apprehensive about IPL 2020

Recently, Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood who will play for CSK in the IPL 2020, admitted that he is "concerned" about the COVID-19 outbreak in his IPL side, but said he is currently focussing on the limited-overs tour of England. Hazlewood told reporters that CSK have a group on WhatsApp with all the information that comes through.

Hazlewood further said that Australian players haven't spoken too much about it yet as it's a few weeks away until they get there. He added that those things will come up if cases are still happening closer to the date. He also said that they'll touch base with Cricket Australia (CA) and have a chat about the situation.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: MS Dhoni and other most expensive Indian players over the years

IMAGE COURTESY: HARBHAJAN SINGH INSTAGRAM