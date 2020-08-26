Harbhajan Singh Has Special Message For CSK Fans In Tamil; Watch Video

CSK off-spinner Harbhajan Singh posted a special video in Tamil on Wednesday for his fans on the IPL franchise's official Twitter account. In the video, Bhajji urged his fans and followers to take all necessary, precautionary measures in order to prevent the risk of catching COVID-19. He further asked people to stay indoors and only leave the house if there is an absolute necessity and that too only after wearing a mask.

Harbhajan Singh's message for fans ahead of IPL 2020

"Vanakkam Chennai. Step out of your home only if absolutely necessary. Mask podu!" @harbhajan_singh with the need-of-the-hour message. #WhistlePodu @chennaipolice_ 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/zL6kin2y4C — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 26, 2020

The MS Dhoni-led CSK side picked up Harbhajan Singh in the IPL 2018 auction at his base price of ₹2 crores. 'The Turbanator' has become an integral part of the side since then. He is often seen taking the new ball for the side too when required. He had a very impressive season last year where he picked up 16 wickets in 11 matches.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Shane Watson Reveals Reason Behind Picking CSK Over Rajasthan Royals

The CSK squad is famous for having seasoned campaigners in their side. Harbhajan Singh is one of the most experienced player in the IPL, having played 160 matches and taking 150 wickets. The 40-year-old cricketer will be looking to deliver a thumping performance in the IPL 2020 to get back into the reckoning for the Indian team. Singh is quite active on social media and he posts such updates regularly in order to stay connected with his fans.

ALSO READ | CSK Star Harbhajan Singh To Endorse Upcoming Electric Indian Two-wheeler Brand

CSK reaches Dubai for IPL 2020

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the IPL is slated to take place in the UAE this year. CSK has already reached Dubai and the squad is currently serving their mandatory quarantine period. Harbhajan Singh did not travel with the team due to his mother's illness and will join the squad soon.

Harbhajan will have to battle it out with the likes of Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir and Sai Kishore for a spot in the playing XI. All the franchises will have to comply with the stringent guidelines set by the BCCI for the cash-rich league. The IPL 2020 is set to take place behind closed doors without the presence of a live crowd. Moreover, the players shall not be allowed to travel outside the biosecure bubble for meals or drinks.

With three IPL trophies already in their kitty, Chennai Super Kings are one of the top favourites to clinch the title. The event is set to commence from September 19, with the finals scheduled for November 10.

(Image Source: Harbhajan Singh's Instagram)

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Here's Mumbai Indians' 30-point Bio-secure Bubble Breakdown; Details

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Schedule Delayed Due To Spike In Abu Dhabi COVID-19 Cases?