MS Dhoni's Top Stumpings In International Cricket Before Becoming India Captain: Watch

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the greatest wicketkeeper-batsman of all time. Even as a leader, the cricketer led India to top prizes in all ICC events including the 2011 World Cup. While his finishing abilities with the bat and his achievements as a captain make for a decorated career itself, his abilities behind the stumps were equally as effective as the cricketer boasts of some staggering numbers as a wicketkeeper.

MS Dhoni’s best bits behind the stumps

MS Dhoni is one of only three wicketkeepers in the world to inflict more than 100 stumpings in international cricket. Moreover, with 195 stumpings, he is 56 ahead of former Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara (139). MS Dhoni is known for his lightning quick hands behind the stumps and the cricketer has won many matches for Team India through some smart glove work.

The Ranchi-born player made his international debut in 2004 and was appointed as the Indian captain in 2007. Interestingly, MS Dhoni had inflicted more than enough stumpings before becoming Team India captain itself and the cricketer only went from strength-to-strength in the subsequent years of his career. Here is a look at some of MS Dhoni’s best stumpings before he was appointed as Team India skipper in 2007.

MS Dhoni retirement news

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15. The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman made the announcement through an Instagram post by sharing a 4-minute video that chronicled his journey with Indian cricket.

MS Dhoni retirement post on Instagram

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni in CSK

MS Dhoni is now slated to represent the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. He is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) along with the rest of the CSK line-up, where the tournament will kick-off from September 19 onwards. MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from competitive cricket since the conclusion of the 2019 World Cup in England, i.e. since July 2019. His return to the fold as CSK skipper in the IPL 2020 season remains one of the most talked-about aspects of the tournament.

Image credits: Official Twitter accounts of ICC and BCCI