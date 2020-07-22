Kane Williamson Returns To Training In NZ, Excited About Increasing IPL 2020 Prospects

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is excited about the prospect of the IPL 2020 being held this year despite the threat of the coronavirus pandemic raging across the globe. The cash-rich tournament was last to begin on March 29 but was indefinitely postponed due to the rise of coronavirus cases in the country. With cricket making a return with the England vs West Indies series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning host the IPL 2020 in the UAE in September.

IPL dates: Kane Williamson eager for IPL 2020 to begin, resumes training in NZ

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo on the sidelines of New Zealand's training session at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday, Kane Williamson said that it would be great to play the IPL 2020 despite the threat of COVID-19. The New Zealand captain said that the IPL is a fantastic tournament to be a part of and attracts such an incredible audience and there's a real drive to see it happen due to general lack of content. Kane Williamson further stated that while he is excited to feature for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) this season, there is a lot of planning and organising still needs to be done before any final decisions regarding the IPL 2020 are taken. The SRH star added that the IPL is always an amazing thing and they're looking at the best options to host it in a safe place where people can be quarantined much like other sports around the globe.

IPL dates: Kane Williamson disappointed to see the T20 World Cup postponed

In his chat with ESPNcricinfo, Kane Williamson said that he was disappointed to see the T20 World Cup postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was scheduled to kick start in Australia in September but now has been postponed to 2021, with the ICC having zeroed down a window between October-November 2021 for the postponed World Cup with the final date being November 14. With the focus shifting on IPL 2020, Kane Williamson said that there's a lot of organising that needs to be done for any sort of decision is made and understands that the organisers want to reveal details only after things are certain.

The New Zealand skipper said that while there's excitement surrounding the IPL 2020, the focus is now on easing back into cricket and getting back into shape. Kane Williamson was the SRH captain during the 2018 season, where they reached the final before bowing out to the Chennai Super Kings. The 29-year-old featured sporadically last season, due to injury troubles, but will look feature more if the IPL 2020 is held. SRH have replaced Kane Williamson as captain ahead of the IPL 2020 season with the 2016 IPL winning captain David Warner.

(Image Courtesy: iplt20.com)