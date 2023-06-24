Why you're reading: After the disappointment in the World Test Championship 2023 Final, the Indian cricket team is all set to play against West Indies in July 2023. The BCCI announced the squad of the upcoming IND vs WI Test and ODI series in which Cheteshwar Pujara was dropped from the team.

3 things you need to know

The IND vs WI series will start from July 12

Rohit Sharma will lead Team India in the upcoming IND vs WI Test and ODI series

The IND vs WI Test series will also be Team India's first challenge in the new WTC cycle

Cheteshwar Pujara gets dropped from the Indian Test team

Cheteshwar Pujara was not able to perform well in the World Test Championship 2021-2023 cycle and was only able to hit 928 runs at an average of 32 in the 17 Tests he played during the cycle. Pujara also got out playing an irresponsible shot in the WTC 2023 Final and was expected to get dropped from the Indian Test team. But it is yet unclear that weather Pujara has been rested or dropped.

Youngsters like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been given a place in the Indian Test side on the basis of their previous performance in IPL and domestic cricket.

Harbhajan Singh passes a fierce message to BCCI over Pujara's exclusion from Team India

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh didn't look impressed by BCCI's decision to drop Cheteshwar Pujara and said that hoped he rested and not be dropped from the Test team. He also said that other Indian batsmen in the team's XI have performed similarly to Pujara and only his exclusion from the team is unfair to the 35-year-old right-handed batsman.

Cheteshwar Pujara is not there, that is what worries me. He has been a big player of India. It is expected that he will also be given a break and will not be thrown out. Pujara is the backbone of this team. If you are leaving him out, then the average of the rest of the batsmen has also not been good. The benchmark should be the same for all players, no matter how big a player you are. He has played 100 Tests, he deserves respect. I hope there would have been a discussion between the selectors and Pujara before taking this decision. He still has the ability to perform in Test cricket.

Team India's tour of the West Indies will begin with the two-match Test series followed by a three-match ODI and the five-match T20I series. The ODI series is very important for the team considering the ODI World 2023 in the eyes.