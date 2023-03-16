IPL 2023: DC Owner Reacts To David Warner Leading His Franchise, Gives Massive Statement

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals have announced Australia opener David Warner as their captain for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League in the absence of Rishabh Pant. Axar Patel on the other hand has been assigned as Warner's deputy and will be an important member in Delhi Capitals' leadership group.

After being appointed as the captain David Warner said in a statement that he would miss Rishabh Pant as a leader and also thanked the Delhi Capitals management for giving him the responsibility.

David Warner 👉🏼 (C)

Axar Patel 👉🏼 (VC)



All set to roar loud this #IPL2023 under the leadership of these two dynamic southpaws

Warner said, "Rishabh has been a terrific leader for Delhi Capitals, and we're all going to miss having him around. I would like to thank the management for the faith and trust they've always shown in me. This franchise has always been home for me, and I couldn't be more excited to lead such a supremely talented bunch of players. I can't wait to meet them all, and get cracking! ".

Parth Jindal congratulated Warner on his appointment as Delhi Capitals captain

Our Chairman and Co-owner, Parth Jindal is optimistic about the #TATAIPL 2023 season under the captaincy of David Warner

Delhi Capitals chairman and co-owner Parth Jindal while speaking about the latest appointments said, "In Rishabh’s absence, there couldn’t have been a more apt candidate than David to lead the Delhi Capitals. With him as our leader, and Ricky Ponting, and Dada (Saurav Ganguly) overseeing all proceedings, I have no doubt that we are going to be the team to watch out for in the competition."

Delhi Capitals have been performing well in Indian Premier League for the last few years and now when there is no Rishabh Pant in the team David Warner will have an extra responsibility on his shoulders.

Delhi Capitals squad for the IPL 2023

David Warner (C), Axar Patel (vc), Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw