Suresh Raina Amusingly Picks CSK Teammate Shardul Thakur As His 'gender-swap' Date

After Indian cricketers, Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also decided to take up the 'Gender-Swap' challenge and shared an image on his official Instagram handle where in which CSK swapped faces of its squad players with the opposite gender. The 'Gender-Swap' challenge has become quite popular not only among cricketers but even celebrities.

Suresh Raina asks CSK teammate Shardul Thakur for a coffee date

After CSK shared the picture on their social media handle, Suresh Raina took to the comments section and wrote that he would love to take out Shardul Thakur for a cup of coffee. Here's Suresh Raina's comment -

Other players in the picture i.e Mitchell Santner, Faf du Plessis and Deepak Chahar got the most praise from fans on social media. Not only CSK, but Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh have all been talking about the latest challenge. Recently, Yuvraj Singh also shared a picture in which he has transformed the entire cricket team into women, asking fans to choose their 'girlfriend'. Apart from Yuvraj Singh, Team India leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also shared an edited photo of opening batsman Rohit Sharma, which is imaginary in terms of how would have looked like a woman instead of a man.

Sourav Ganguly responds to Harbhajan Singh Gender Swap post

Recently, Harbhajan Singh also tried his hand at the 'Gender Swap' challenge and shared an image of a set of gender-swapped photos of his old teammates. The image shared by Harbhajan Singh on Instagram features the cricketer himself, legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh, Ashish Nehra and Gautam Gambhir. Sourav Ganguly was quick to respond comically to the image saying that he likes the middle one with flashy glasses while referring to the gender-swapped image of himself.

Suresh Raina CSK career

Suresh Raina has been part of CSK side ever since the start of the tournament in 2008. Raina has till date played a total of 193 matches in IPL and scored 5368 runs averaging at 33.34. Suresh Raina was all set to represent the three-time winners CSK in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 with CSK taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians, but the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 pandemic.

(IMAGE: CHENNAI SUPER KINGS/ SURESH RAINA / INSTAGRAM)