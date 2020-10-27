Virat Kohli And Co. Jolted As Throwdown Specialist Raghavendra Tests COVID-19 Positive

With just a month left for the blockbuster tour of Australia, Team India have ramped up their preparations in what will be their first international cricket series in close to nine months. The Men in Blue will begin the India vs Australia 2020 series, with a three-match ODI series, followed by a three-match T20I showdown and then the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The selectors announced a 32-man squad for the series Down Under, which begins on November 27.

Raghavendra COVID-19 positive: Virat Kohli and Co. dealt major blow as throwdown specialist ruled out of Australia tour

According to a report by Sportstar, Team India's throw-down specialist Raghavendra has tested positive for COVID-19. Fondly known as 'Raghu' by the Team India staff, the throwdown specialist was in Bangalore and scheduled to travel to Dubai along with the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari and other staff ahead of the India vs Australia 2020 tour. However, after the COVID-19 positive test, he is set to stay back in Bangalore and miss the trip Down Under.

It is a crucial blow for Team India, with Virat Kohli having earlier highlighted Raghu's importance to the set-up. In a chat with Tamim Iqbal, the Indian captain had mentioned that it was Raghavendra's good concepts about footwork and bat movement of players that helped batsmen play fast bowling better. In Raghu's absence, Nuwan Seneviratne from Sri Lanka is expected to make the trip to Australia.

India squad for Australia tour

The BCCI on Monday announced a 32-man contingent for the trip to Australia later next month. KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj found their way into the Test squad, while Varun Chakravarthy and Sanju Samson found themselves as part of the T20I contingent. Rishabh Pant was dropped from the white-ball squads but is present in the red ball team along with regulars Hanuma Vihari and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma are notable absentees and could feature in the series against Australia subject to fitness tests. In addition, four fast bowlers in Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kartik Tyagi, Ishan Porel and T. Natarajan will travel with the squad for net bowling duties. Here are the squads in full:

Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur T20I Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy

Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy Test Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj

(Image Courtesy: BCCI Twitter)

