Ajinkya Rahane Trolled Heavily By Twitterati After First-ball Dismissal Against Kolkata

Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane, who is plying his trade for the Delhi team in the 13th edition of the Dream11 Indian Premier League, is yet to make a considerable contribution with the bat. The batsman could not make it to the first playing eleven of the side and was later roped in after an injury to wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. After a lacklustre run at the number 3 position, Ajinkya Rahane finally got an opportunity to bat as an opener against Kolkata on Saturday.

Pat Cummins gets the better of Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane replaced Prithvi Shaw in the team and walked out to bat alongside Shikhar Dhawan. The Shreyas Iyer-side had an imposing total of 195 to chase, and it was imperative for the openers to fire. The right-handed batsman's dismal run in the league continued as Pat Cummins sent him packing on the very first delivery of Delhi's innings.

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag Copies Rajinikanth To Mock Chennai, Calls Saurabh Tiwary 'Samosa Pav'

Pat Cummins was on target straight away with a full delivery directed on to the stumps. Ajinkya Rahane missed the ball altogether and was rapped on the pads. Pat Cummins won the battle and provided a flying start to his franchise after dismissing Rahane for a golden duck. Fans were quick to target the cricketer after yet another underwhelming performance in the Dream11 IPL 2020 with these reactions -

When will Ajinkya Rahane accept that T20 is not for him? — Shree (@thefraudbrahmin) October 24, 2020

I used to be big fan of @ajinkyarahane88 But the way he has been playing last few years, he is unfit to be part of not only Indian Cricket Team but also India A team. He must go back to Ranjis & improve his game. This guy used to play better than Kohli once up on a time#KKRvDC — VK ƬΣJΛ (@Teja_VK) October 24, 2020

#DCvsKKR

Ajinkya Rahane lbw on 1st ball of #DC 's inning

Prithvi Shaw after watching Rahane's inning pic.twitter.com/uhryafjTYh — ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ (@pataakha__) October 24, 2020

There is only one person responsible for @ajinkyarahane88 misery, and that Rahane himself. So much skills gone wasted because of lack of determination to do well. — Nikhil Chandra (@anikhilchandra) October 24, 2020

@RickyPonting can we have @PrithviShaw back in team now and @ajinkyarahane88 back on flight to India ? — Salesman (@salesdiaries) October 24, 2020

Chances of Kolkata defending the target were very slim with the in-form Shikhar Dhawan still on the crease. Pat Cummins proved why he is rated so highly by the Kolkata think tank as he removed the southpaw in his very next over. Dhawan, who came into the match with two back-to-back centuries to his name, had to walk back to the pavilion after scoring 6 runs.

ALSO READ | Suresh Raina Lauds Sam Curran's Lone Fight, Fans Miss 'Chinna Thala' More After Debacle

Kolkata vs Delhi

It is vital for Eoin Morgan's team to emerge victorious in the encounter. The side is placed at the fourth position on the points table and a win over here will solidify their chances of maintaining their position. Put in to bat first by Shreyas Iyer, Kolkata were in trouble after losing early wickets.

ALSO READ | Anrich Nortje's Bullet Yorker That Sent Rahul Tripathi Packing And Fans Buzzing: Watch

The tactic to promote Nitish Rana at the top of the order reaped dividends for the franchise as the batsman put up a marvellous show. The southpaw scored 81 runs off just 53 deliveries. Sunil Narine was the other half-centurion for the team as he scored 64 runs off 32 balls. Both the left-handers played a huge role in the side posting a total of 194 runs.

ALSO READ | Sunil Narine Tears Apart Delhi Bowlers With A 32-ball 64; Netizens Say, 'Back With A Bang'

Source: IPL Twitter

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.